‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Katherine Heigl Says She Never Saw Her Baby While Filming

Multiple stars became parents while working on Grey’s Anatomy. But what is it like juggling those two things? Katherine Heigl talks about acting on the show while having a baby at home.

Katherine Heigl said ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ messed up her priorities

Heigl was one of the original actors on the medical show. She played Izzie Stevens, who started as an intern and later became an attending surgical oncologist.

Heigl left the show in 2010. Before that, she adopted Naleigh from South Korea in 2009.

“I felt like my priorities were messed up,” she told Good Housekeeping. “I was putting so much time and energy into just my work, but I was raised [to believe] that family comes first.”

She left the medical show and took some time to care for her daughter. Heigl still talks about those early days.

Katherine Heigl struggled to have it all while working on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy has a tough schedule. Heigl opened up about what that meant for her family on The View.

“I never saw that baby,” the actor admitted. “I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter and I spent more time with them than I did with my new daughter and she bonded with my husband,” she said. “So, I was always afraid that I had missed that opportunity to really bond with her and that she didn’t love me.”

“At the time, becoming a new mother, I was just like, ‘I got it. I got it. I can handle this,’” she later said. “You know, they’ve told us we can have it all. We can have careers and have families and it’s all gonna be great. It’s all gonna work out.”

Heigl now has three children. She also co-stars as Tully Hart on the Netflix show, Firefly Lane.

How many children does Izzie Stevens have?

Heigl mentioned spending time with babies on the Grey’s Anatomy set. Her character had cancer, and it was believed she wouldn’t be able to give birth.

But the show revealed she used frozen embryos and gave birth to twins named Alexis and Eli. And who was the father? Alex Karev, who is played by Justin Chambers!

Chambers left the show in season 16. Alex revealed he found out about the twins and will be moving to be closer to them and Izzie.

The ending was certainly a controversial one since some fans turned on Izzie before she left. But it looks like the writers decided Izzie was always destined to be with Alex.

