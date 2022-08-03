‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: How Many Episodes Is Ellen Pompeo In?

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy will return for another season, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next. Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 won’t be like past seasons, though. Ellen Pompeo reportedly won’t physically act as Meredith Grey for most of the new episodes. So, how many episodes of season 19 will Pompeo be in? Here’s what we know.

When is the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 premiere date?

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Richard Cartwright via Getty Images

Deadline reports Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premieres on Oct. 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. While fans have a while to wait, the cast and crew are already hyping up what’s to come. Caterina Scorsone, the actor who plays Amelia Shepherd, called the new cast members “gorgeous” on Twitter with an update tweet.

“Memorizing lines for #1901. It’s here,” Shepherd tweeted. “There will be updates. The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and gorgeous. Inside and out. Here we go.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finished in May 2022 with superior Thursday night ratings, especially regarding the show’s 400th episode. Fans are excited to see where season 19 picks up, as Deadline notes the finale left off with Meredith Grey sticking with Seattle’s Grey Sloan and not packing her bags for Minnesota.

Jesse Williams’ Jackson and Sarah Drew’s April also returned, and their elevator kiss leaves fans wondering what will happen next with them. “It definitely leaves open the possibility that you might be checking in with them,” Drew told Deadline.

How many episodes is Ellen Pompeo in?

Ellen Pompeo is a Grey’s Anatomy staple. So, how many episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will she be a part of? According to Deadline, fans can expect to see her in eight episodes of the new season as Meredith Grey, though she’ll narrate every episode. Pompeo will also continue to serve as the executive producer.

Deadline also notes they believe that the new season will have 22 episodes total, meaning Pompeo will star in less than half.

Pompeo has taken on a leading role in Hulu’s Orphan, cutting into the amount of time she can dedicate to Grey’s. Additionally, she’s scaled back her role as Meredith quite a lot over the past few seasons. Rumors suggest Pompeo might leave the series completely after season 19, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Who’s in the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 cast aside from Ellen Pompeo?

While fans will miss Ellen Pompeo in many episodes of the new season, who can viewers expect to see in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 cast?

Chandra Wilson will return as Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. will return as Richard Webber, according to Netflix Life. These two have been with the show since the first season.

Other returning cast members include Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman, Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu, and Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh.

New cast members include Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffin, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, and Harry Shum Jr. as Daniel Kwan.

It’s been confirmed that Richard Flood won’t return as Dr. Cormac Hayes.

