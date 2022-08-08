‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Has a ‘Longer’ Runtime Than the First 2 Films

The Guardians will go on one last journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters in 2023. Many interviews with the cast and crew hint that the third film will be the final time fans see this group of oddballs together. So fans should prepare for lots of tears, especially since the runtime of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is supposedly long.

James Gunn and Chris Pratt | Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

During Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige presented the audience with the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios has not released this footage to the public. But thanks to some heroes inside of Hall H, we know the events that transpire in the video.

Per ComicBook.com, the trailer begins with the Ravagers, shockingly including 2014 Gamora, capturing the Guardians. Seeing Gamora throws Peter off, but she’s not the woman he fell in love with. As fans know, this version of Gamora is the one that appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

Peter tells Gamora, “You were everything to me. I thought you were gone, but you’re here, and I miss you.” And she reminds him that she is not the same person as his Gamora. She even calls him the wrong name at one point.

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 footage includes the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as High Revolutionary. Also, the days of teenage Groot are gone, and we’re back to adult Groot. And the audience saw Rocket Raccoon as a baby.

James Gunn teases the upcoming MCU film

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at SDCC 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn previewed the movie and teased its runtime.

“This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more emotional movie than the other two movies,” he explained. “And it’s a longer movie than the other two movies — it’s bigger in every way.”

Guardians of the Galaxy has a runtime of 122 minutes. And Guardians of the Galaxy 2 has a runtime of 137 minutes. Since the third film is still in post-production, Gunn’s statement might change. But it sounds like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be over two hours long.

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, added, “It was emotional making it, for sure. There was, of course, so much fun in the film and seeing fun sequences where the emotion isn’t so heavy, but oh, there are scenes where the emotion is heavier than it’s ever been in the Guardians world. It was hard to get through some of it.”

“It definitely feels like the most epic,” Gillan shared. “It’s complex, and the characters are having to deal with that. It’s very emotional for all of them. And then we’re also dealing with the fact that this is the end of an era of sorts, and so there’s a lot of emotion.”

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

Everything we know about ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Revolutionary, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

James Gunn directed and wrote the third film.

The movie’s synopsis reads, “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 premieres in theaters on May 5, 2023.

RELATED: ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Finds Its Director in ‘Shang-Chi’ Boss Destin Daniel Cretton