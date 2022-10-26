The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Celebrate Christmas With Upcoming Disney+ Special

This bunch of a-holes is traveling to Earth for the holidays. Here’s what we know about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and when it premieres on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+.

Marvel announced their Disney+ original, ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Gamora’s gone. Thor left for his own quest in Thor: Love & Thunder. Even if Peter discovered who his father is, the god-like celestial tried to kill him. As observed by Mantis, Starlord needed some cheering up — and there’s nothing more merry and bright than the holidays on Earth.

Drax, Mantis, Groot, Rocket, Nebula, Kraglin, Cosmo, and Star-Lord embark on a new Disney+ adventure, titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, debuting on Nov. 25.

This is the newest installment in the MCU, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also in the works. According to TV Line, Gunn describes this Christmas adventure as “crazy and fun as can be,” with a reported trip to Groot’s home planet also featured in the Disney+ special.

Kevin Bacon joins the Guardians of the Galaxy in a new Disney+ clip

Since the trailer dropped, it became one of the top trending videos on YouTube. The caption read, “This holiday season is going to be out of this world,” teasing intergalactic Christmas fun for the Marvel characters.

That includes a trip to Earth to celebrate the holiday season with Peter Quill. There’s even a surprise appearance from one of Peter Quill’s favorite actors.

In the first Guardians of the Galaxy, Starlord told Gamora of the legendary Kevin Bacon, who helped a town with sticks up their butts learn to dance. Of course, they didn’t actually have sticks up their butts, but the legend of Footloose stuck with the Guardians through Avengers: Infinity War.

As seen in the trailer, Drax and Mantis visit the actual Kevin Bacon on Earth. After explaining that their friend needs cheering up, the two plan to bring the celebrity as a gift for Peter Quill. What that means, exactly, is still a mystery to Disney+ viewers.

There are other holiday moments in Marvel originals, including ‘Hawkeye’

This wouldn’t be the only Christmas-themed Marvel production. After saving the world (and the galaxy) in Avengers: Endgame, Clint Barton took his family to celebrate the holidays in New York City. Hawkeye highlighted the Empire State Building lit up red and green and even included a fight surrounding the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The series was released on Disney+ around the holiday season. Even if he is a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man from Queens, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker briefly swings by the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres exclusively on Disney’s streaming platform on Nov. 25, 2022. Until then, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are available for streaming.

