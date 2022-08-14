A Guide to Taylor Swift’s 3 Cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift fans know that the singer is obsessed with her three pet cats – to the point that she even appeared in the movie Cats. Here’s everything Swifties need to know about the singer’s cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

Taylor Swift’s cat Meredith Grey is ‘really private’

Singer Taylor Swift got her first Scottish Fold cat on Halloween 2011. She named the cat Meredith Grey after the titular star of the TV show Grey’s Anatomy, portrayed by actor Ellen Pompeo.

“Meredith is one of the best cats,” Swift once said of her pet (per Inquisitr). “She doesn’t leave fur or fur balls and she is never aggressive or afraid of being around people.”

Meredith Grey occasionally shows up in Swift’s music videos, but besides those appearances, fans don’t see her much. In April 2021, the singer shared an Instagram video about why she doesn’t post many photos of her first cat.

“She’s just a really private little cat,” Swift explained in the clip. “She likes her business kept to herself. She doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her. So there’s your update on Meredith.”

Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson is the second richest cat in the world

Meredith Grey isn’t Swift’s only cat named after a strong female character on a TV show. Her second cat, another Scottish Fold, is named Olivia Benson after the detective played by Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU.

According to the New York Post, Olivia Benson is the second richest cat in the world, with only the famously memed Grumpy Cat earning more than Swift’s pet. Olivia Benson has a net worth of $97 million, while Grumpy Cat has a net worth of $99.5 million.

Swift’s second cat doesn’t seem to share the camera shyness of her sister. Olivia Benson earned her vast fortune by appearing in several commercials, including ads for Diet Coke and Keds. She has also appeared in several of Swift’s music videos.

Olivia Benson is so camera-friendly that she has her own Instagram account, where her bio says that her nicknames are Fufu and Dibbles.

The singer met Benjamin Button on the set of her ‘ME!’ music video

Taylor Swift met her third cat, named Benjamin Button after Brad Pitt’s character in the eponymous movie, while filming her 2019 music video for “ME!” The song and music video also feature Panic at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. Swift’s other cats, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, also appear in the video.

The singer adopted the Ragdoll cat after falling in love with him on set, saying he was “special.” According to Ragdoll Cats World, the breed is “known for their uniquely sweet and gentle nature, their stunning blue eyes and long silky coat.” They are also more “dog-like” than typical cats, as they crave attention and follow their owners around.

