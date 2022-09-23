Guinevere Turner Would Love to See Gabby Deveaux Return in ‘L Word Generation Q’ Season 3 – ‘Gen Q You Need GT’

Guinevere Turner said she’s ready to return to Showtime‘s The L Word Generation Q Season 3 as Gabby Deveaux. As Alice’s love interest in The L Word Season 1, Gabby quickly proved to be untrustworthy, not to mention manipulative.

Gabby returned for The L Word Season 2 and later season 6 and Turner thinks adding Gabby to The L Word Generation Q Season 3 is just the spice the upcoming season needs.

Guinevere Turner would reprise her role or direct ‘The L Word Generation Q’

Turner said she would be open to an involvement in The L Word Generation Q Season 3 in any capacity and even direct an episode. “Yeah, totally,” she said on the Hot Takes and Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild podcast about directing an episode of the show.

Guinevere Turner | Carlo Allegri/Getty Images for the Sarasota Film Festival

“I mean, I say that, and I haven’t seen the show,” she added. “But, if Rose [Troche] worked on it and I assume it’s not like a complete disaster. First of all, it’s just fun to bring back an old character and be like, ‘Oh, no.’ Second of all, I just really love the TV experience, the collaboration, how quickly it moves. It’s just exciting in a way that films just take so long. And directing television is one of the things I’m working toward being able to do. So any opportunity that I would not pass up. So yeah, hell yeah.”

She stopped watching ‘The L Word’ because of how the trans character was handled

She laughed, “Gen Q, you need GT.” Turner also talked about how trans character Nomi Marks on The L Word Generation Q played by Jamie Clayton, who is trans, isn’t truly featured. But The L Word also handled trans characters the same way.

Turner said she hasn’t watched The L Word Generation Q. “But I heard so many complaints about it,” she said. “And that’s another reason I didn’t watch it. You wanna know why I didn’t watch it? So I would never have to answer this question. I forgot to say that’s a main reason I stopped watching The L Word too, is because I knew that people would ask me what I thought was going to happen.”

She added, “I just don’t want to I don’t want to talk s***. But, you know, we probably all have issues. And so I’m just like, I’m just not going to watch it. So all I can say is what other people said and people were like, that’s just weird and not working. And it’s it feels awkward and forced.”

When does ‘The L Word Generation Q’ Season 3 return?

The L Word Generation Q Season 3 will premiere on November 18 on Showtime. Alongside the regular cast, Kehlani, Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy are scheduled to appear as guest stars, Variety reports. Plus, “previous guest stars Rosie O’Donnell and Laurel Holloman return in their recurring roles as Carrie and Tina, respectively, and Jamie Clayton, who plays Tess, has been upped to series regular.” Tess is Shane’s girlfriend on the show.

No word if Turner’s character Gabby Deveaux could possibly return or if Turner will direct an episode.