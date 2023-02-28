‘Gunsmoke’: 5 Shows to Watch if You Like the Western Series

Gunsmoke was one of the most popular television shows ever to hit the air. The network, CBS, knew what it had on its hands after its 1955 premiere and milked it for 20 seasons before suddenly canceling it in 1975. The Western genre later died off, as its wave of popularity never quite returned to form. Here’s a list of five other vintage television shows to dig into if Gunsmoke was your jam.

L-R: Milburn Stone as Doc Adams, James Arness as Matt Dillon, Amanda Blake as Kitty Russell, and Ken Curtis as Festus Haggen | CBS via Getty Images

‘Bonanza’ (1959-1973)

L-R: Dan Blocker as Eric ‘Hoss’ Cartwright, Lorne Greene as Ben Cartwright, Pernell Roberts as Adam Cartwright, and Michael Landon as Joseph ‘Little Joe’ Cartwright | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Bonanza first hit the air in 1959, a few years after Gunsmoke first established its legs among Western shows. The story follows the adventures of Ben Cartwright (Lorne Greene) and his sons (Pernell Roberts, Dan Blocker, and Michael Landon), each of which came from a different wife. They handle the day-to-day on their Nevada ranch, protecting it from danger. Meanwhile, they help the community the best they can.

Bonanza was NBC’s longest-running Western series and the second-longest overall on network television behind Gunsmoke. Similar to the James Arness-starring classic show, Bonanza was axed abruptly in 1972 ahead of its final episode that aired in 1973.

‘Rawhide’ (1959-1965)

L-R: Eric Fleming as Gil Favor, Paul Brinegar as Wishbone, Clint Eastwood as Rowdy Yates, and Sheb Wooley as Pete Nolan | CBS via Getty Images

Rawhide started its run in 1959, remaining on the air until 1965. It stars Eric Flemming and Clint Eastwood in a journey of cattle drivers pushing a large herd into the 1860s Wild West. Along the way, they come across various dangers that threaten their lives, coming to the help of locals facing troubles.

Similar to Gunsmoke, Rawhide was one of the Western TV shows that had a healthy run with eight seasons in total. Charles Marquis Warren produced the show, and also developed Gunsmoke from its original radio iteration into a television series.

‘Wagon Train’ (1957-1965)

Top: Robert Fuller, John McIntyre, Terry Wilson. Seated: Frank McGrath, Michael Burns | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Wagon Train made its premiere on NBC in 1957 before it moved to ABC. It stays true to its title, exploring the journey of the folks on a wagon train in a post-Civil War Missouri toward California through several forms of terrain. Episodes tell the stories of guest characters who encounter the wagon train.

In total, Wagon Train enjoyed an eight-season run that performed well in the ratings, even going on to inspire the pitch for Star Trek. Gunsmoke and Wagon Train both found their rhythm with a collection of popular guest stars to keep it fresh and interesting. However, the Western series finally met its end in 1965.

‘The Virginian’ (1962-1971)

Clockwise from bottom left: Randy Boone as Randy Benton, James Drury as The Virginian, Roberta Shore as Betsy Garth, Doug McClure as Trampas, Clu Gulager as Emmett Ryker, Lee J. Cobb as Judge Henry Garth | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Based on the Owen Wister novel, The Virginian follows Judge Henry Garth (Lee J. Cobb), the Grainger brothers, and Colonel Alan MacKenzie (Stewart Granger), who owned the Shiloh Ranch in Wyoming during the 1890s.

The Virginian was one of the early shows in color, first making its debut in 1962. It had a reliably dedicated audience, ultimately becoming the third longest-running Western series on television after nine seasons. Its large cast of guest stars was a huge draw for those looking for an ensemble with plenty of variety in its characters.

‘The Lone Ranger’ (1949-1957)

L-R: Jay Silverheels as Tonto and Clayton Moore as The Lone Ranger | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Debuting in 1949, The Lone Ranger finds a Texas Ranger (Clayton Moore) who is the sole survivor of an ambush that left his fellow rangers dead. A Native American named Tonto (Jay Silverheels) saves him and supports his decision to make a mask out of his brother’s clothes and fake his own death with an empty grave. They team up to assist those in need of their aid throughout the American West.

The Lone Ranger had 221 episodes across five seasons until its cancelation in 1957. The black mask became iconic, displaying another type of justice for audiences interested in shows similar to Gunsmoke. It became one of ABC’s first hits to air on the channel.