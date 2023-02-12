‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Didn’t Like HBO’s ‘Deadwood’

Gunsmoke actor James Arness was a master of the Western genre, but he didn’t care for HBO’s Deadwood. His contributions to the genre came long before the premium cable channel released the popular television show, representing a different era of storytelling. However, Arness recognized how it meant something for a certain type of audience seeking entertainment.

‘Gunsmoke’ actor James Arness defined the Western genre on television

James Arness | Screen Archives/Getty Images

Legendary movie star John Wayne defined the Western cowboy on the silver screen for many years. Later, Clint Eastwood provided a much more violent image of the West that Wayne disagreed with, resulting in him writing an angry letter to voice his frustrations. However, the classic movie star recommended Arness to accept the role of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon on Gunsmoke.

Arness would go on to represent an era of Western storytelling for television, becoming one of the greatest genre icons. Matt had softer moments when it came to those he cared about, such as Miss Kitty Russell, Doc Adams, and Chester Goode. However, he wasn’t afraid to get serious and use violence as a means to protect Dodge City and those he loved.

James Arness admitted that ‘Deadwood’ didn’t hook him in

Arness spoke with Signal Multimedia Editor Leon Worden about Gunsmoke and the Western media that came out later, including HBO’s Deadwood. The show first debuted in 2004 and aired through 2006, bringing the episode total to 36. The premium channel network filmed it at Melody Ranch Studio in Santa Clarity Valley, California, which is also where Gunsmoke was shot.

“I have seen it, yeah, a couple of times,” Arness said regarding Deadwood. “It – Y’ I don’t know. It seemed – I really didn’t get hooked into it.”

Worden pointed out the show’s use of rough language, to which Arness responded, “Yeah, a lot. I guess they’ve got an audience there, but … Well, it – no [it isn’t my cup of tea]. No, I don’t think so.”

Despite Arness’ feelings toward Deadwood, it still went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards through its two-season run. It also picked up a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Drama, as well as a win for Ian McShane’s performance.

The actor saw the Western genre decay

#OTD in 1966, James Arness, a Minneapolis native famous for his role as marshal Matt Dillon in the western series Gunsmoke, appears on the cover of TV Guide. pic.twitter.com/twWs86UH9g — Minnesota Historical Society (@mnhs) December 10, 2018

Deadwood marked one of the few Western projects at the time, that Arness recognized. He told Signal, “Gee, I don’t think” there were many good Western television shows at the time. Arness continued, “As far as I know, there aren’t any Westerns — even movie Westerns.”

The interviewer pointed to Brokeback Mountain, but the actor laughed, explaining that he hadn’t seen it. Arness followed up with, “If it ever gets out on TV, we would probably see it.” However, Gunsmoke wasn’t the end of the genre for Arness.

“We did a show after Gunsmoke, of course — How the West Was Won. We wound up being called The Macahans. We did that for, I believe, three seasons, and I had a doggone leg that kept getting worse on me. I was limping around, and I had to have an operation. They decided that they wouldn’t try to continue, because I would be out of commission for six months. So they just folded the show. As far as I know, I don’t think they have done many Westerns since then.”