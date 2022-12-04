‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen

Actor Ken Curtis became famous for playing a fan-favorite character on Gunsmoke with Festus Haggen. Little did he realize that his upbringing would ultimately prove to be quite useful when it came to playing this role in the Western television series. Curtis grew up working in a real-life jail that housed “notorious outlaws,” giving him unique insight into this world long before working in Dodge City.

Ken Curtis started playing Festus Haggen on ‘Gunsmoke’ Season 8

Curtis first joined Gunsmoke as Festus in season 8 episode 13, which was called “Us Haggens.” The show introduced the character as a “rough around the edges” type of man. Festus sought revenge on his uncle for killing his brother, but U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) showed him a new path in life. The pair would ultimately become close friends.

The actor continued to play the character for the remainder of the franchise’s run through season 20 after he became a series regular. After Dennis Weaver left the show to explore other creative avenues, the show needed a replacement for the likable Chester Goode. Curtis filled that void as Festus for Gunsmoke, allowing for a new perspective character to bounce off the other principal cast members.

‘Gunsmoke’ actor Ken Curtis grew up working in a real-life jail

The University of Dayton YouTube channel uploaded Bette Rogge’s interview with Gunsmoke actors Curtis and Buck Taylor. She asked the actor if it was true that he was born in and lived in a jail growing up, to which he responded “you bet. Sure did, Betty.” His dad was the sheriff in Mead County, Colorado and Curtis was a “turnkey” at a young age.

The actor said that it was exciting for a bit until “it became an old hat.” After all, he simply saw it as a job for his father, who was working during the Depression years. Nevertheless, Rogge wanted to know about the “bad characters” that he came across over the years of working there. Indeed, there were plenty of them.

Curtis explained that this was during the days of Bonnie and Blyde and Baby Face Nelson. He said that there were “quite a few notorious outlaws,” some of which were in the jail he lived in. Curtis recalled that “one of the most famous bank robberies in the West, the Lamar bank robbery, the Fleagles … They were one time, several of them, the most wanted men in the country.”

Long before Curtis’ Festus was working alongside Matt in Gunsmoke, the actor helped feed the folks in their cells.

Newly O’Brien replaced Festus Haggen for the TV movies

Similar to what happened with Chester, there eventually needed to be a replacement for Curtis’ Festus in the Gunsmoke films. In total, there were five made-for-TV movies, but the actor refused to return. He wasn’t able to come to an agreement with CBS over the amount of money he would be paid for the first installment, Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge.

Therefore, the network used Taylor’s Newly O’Brien to fulfill the role of the deputy Marshal. Meanwhile, Curtis played some other roles, such as Hoyt Coryell in The Yellow Rose.