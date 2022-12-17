‘Gunsmoke’ Creator Thought Amanda Blake and Kitty Russell Were the Same Person

Gunsmoke actor Amanda Blake had a thorough understanding of her character, Miss Kitty Russell. The Western television show emphasized its monumentally talented cast, where she provided a unique flair for the 19 seasons that she starred on the show. However, Gunsmoke creator Norman Macdonnell was convinced they were one and the same, as he pointed out the similarities between the character and the actor.

‘Gunsmoke’ actor Amanda Blake had to fight for her role as Kitty Russell

Amanda Blake as Miss Kitty Russell | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Blake was convinced from the casting process that she was the perfect fit to play Miss Kitty on Gunsmoke. However, that would require her to get in the room in front of decision-makers to show her creative chops. Unfortunately, they weren’t giving her the time of day. Therefore, Blake stubbornly refused to leave until they finally allowed her inside, where she impressed all of the right people.

Once she got the part, she had a very secure full-time job. Gunsmoke became one of the most popular television shows ever, making it a remarkably valuable asset to CBS. Blake continued to play Miss Kitty over the course of 19 seasons before CBS canceled it after its 20th season. But, she also returned for the made-for-TV movie Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge.

‘Gunsmoke’ creator Norman Macdonnell couldn’t see where Kitty Russell ends, and Amanda Blake begins

Amanda Blake was born today in 1929! Let's celebrate with the best of Miss Kitty. pic.twitter.com/IOrwBn8KYs — MeTV (@MeTV) February 20, 2020

According to an interview with TV Guide, Macdonnell pondered on the differences between Blake and her Gunsmoke character. He explained that he sometimes wonders where the character ends and the real person begins because they have so many similarities.

For example, Blake’s bedroom was compared to Kitty’s boudoir in Gunsmoke. “It is furnished and flamboyant cow-town decor, with old picture frames on the walls and heavy velours drapes,” TV Guide wrote. “An ornate chandelier, strictly 1870, hangs in the adjoining bathroom.”

Blake’s response to her bedroom decor was, “I like to think that Kitty would feel at home here.” Similarly, the character and the actor equally cherish and champion their independence, and they’re both affluent. Blake smoked two packs a day and drank Scotch and waters for pre-dinner enjoyment. But, she was also a “sympathetic listener,” just like her character.

She always lived well below her means

"19 years is a hell of a long time to be stuck behind a bar!" #AmandaBlake (1929–1989) — best known as Miss Kitty on GUNSMOKE — would have been 91 today.



What do you remember her from? pic.twitter.com/GZq5qOFO39 — getTV (@gettv) February 21, 2020

Given that Gunsmoke was one of the most successful shows on television, one would imagine that Blake was fairly wealthy. In fact, TV Guide wrote that her business manager implored her to live grander because she could afford it. Nevertheless, Blake never listened to such things. Rather, she enjoyed her life just as it was.

Blake lived in a small, but beautifully decorated home. She was passionate about art, and she purchased paintings to display in her house. Blake said that she liked to have a contrast between the paintings to display the disparity between her highest highs and her lowest lows.

The actor’s living room walls had one of a boxcar at a railroad station, while the other was of a boat floating over the river Styx. Meanwhile, Blake had vibrantly colorful silk screens to contrast the darker-themed images.