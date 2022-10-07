‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations

Gunsmoke had several actors with successful careers thanks to the show, but James Arness was the show’s top star. He knew this bit of information and frequently played chicken with CBS. However, the executives at the network would only allow the actor to push them around so much before they retaliated. They arranged to kill off Arness’ character, Matt Dillon, as a salary negotiation tactic.

‘Gunsmoke’ was the highest-rated show on television for 4 seasons

Gunsmoke went from a successful radio show to earning high ratings on television screens across the country. Longtime fans were initially upset that the production didn’t bring the radio actors back to play their roles, but they ultimately warmed up to the new cast. Arness became a huge star for playing Matt on Gunsmoke.

The first season of the television adaptation first aired in 1955 until its 20th season in 1975. Gunsmoke was the top-ranking show on television between seasons 3-6. The show encountered some rating dips over the years, especially in the middle of its run. However, the series still has loyal fans that hold a strong admiration for the show and the cast.

CBS threatened to kill James Arness’ Matt Dillon on ‘Gunsmoke’ as a salary negotiation tactic

According to The Ladies Home Journal, Arness didn’t always get along with the Gunsmoke network. He understood that he had star power that helped maintain the audience’s interest, so he wanted to be paid accordingly. When his contract was up for renewal, the show had high ratings and he demanded payment higher than any other actor on CBS. Therefore, network executives had a unique way of rejecting his demands.

“Jim wouldn’t negotiate, so we sent him a script in which Dillon was killed in a gunfight,” a CBS executive said. “A brother from St. Louis came into Dodge City and was sworn in as the new marshal at the end of the show. Jim got the message, lowered his demands, and signed the contract.”

Nevertheless, Arness still knew what he was worth to Gunsmoke and didn’t forget this interaction. He bought the show from the network and later sold it back to CBS for a massive profit. The network certainly didn’t appreciate the games that the actor played with them.

The network quietly recognized him as their biggest star

Regardless of CBS’ squabbles with Arness, they knew that Gunsmoke was their “most valuable property,” according to The Ladies Home Journal. They were also aware that he was the biggest star that they had. Therefore, they had to play ball with a lot of his terms and requests, even though there were some lines that they refused to cross.

After the show’s 20-season run, the network made five television movies to keep Gunsmoke fans engaged. There was a retrospective show that producers wanted to do that never came to pass. Nevertheless, the longtime fans continue to show their love and passion for one of the biggest shows to ever air on television.

