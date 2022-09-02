Why the Guy in the Nicki Minaj ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Music Video Looks So Familiar

Nicki Minaj just released the Barbie-themed music video for her hit song “Super Freaky Girl,” and some fans are scratching their heads wondering where they’ve seen the actor who plays Ken before. Here’s why the guy in Minaj’s music video looks so familiar.

(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Alexander Ludwig | Theo Wargo/WireImage; Paras Griffin/Stringer/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj just released the music video for her hit new song ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Rapper Nicki Minaj dropped the video for “Super Freaky Girl,” which she released on Aug. 12. It was Minaj’s first solo single in three years.

The track heavily samples Rick James’ “Super Freak,” drawing comparisons to Minaj’s 2014 “Anaconda,” as both songs combine raunchy lyrics with classic samples.

“Super Freaky Girl” broke the Spotify record for the biggest debut for a solo female rap song, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is the second female hip hop song by a female soloist to debut at No. 1, following Lauryn Hill’s 1998 single “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Minaj was just honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs, setting the bar high for her “Super Freaky Girl” music video. The visual was directed by Joseph Kahn, who has directed videos for other stars like Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry. The video shows Minaj cosplaying as a knife-wielding Barbie doll.

Minaj’s Ken doll might look very familiar to anyone who has seen the many movies or TV shows featuring actor Alexander Ludwig.

Y’all feeling the new “Super Freaky Girl” visual from the Queen Nicki Minaj? ???pic.twitter.com/0waRrLhc3m — Power 106 (@Power106LA) September 1, 2022

You may recognize the guy in Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ from these movies and TV shows

Alexander Ludwig appears in Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” music video as the rapper’s Ken doll. It’s the first time fans have seen the actor in a role like this.

Ludwig got his big break portraying Cato in the wildly popular 2012 movie The Hunger Games. He played Bjorn Lothbrok in the TV show Vikings, and Ace Spade in the series Heels. Ludwig portrayed Jameson in the 2015 movie Final Girl, and Dorn in the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life.

Fans are lusting over Alexander Ludwig after seeing him in the rapper’s music video

Nicki Minaj fans can’t get over seeing Alexander Ludwig in the “Super Freaky Girl” video. They discussed the actor in a Reddit thread titled, “What do you think of Nicki’s new video for her song Super Freaky Girl.”

Many recognized Ludwig from his Vikings role. “Omg Alexander Ludwig!!! Bjorn still looking sexy I see,” said one fan, while another wrote, “What’s Bjorn Lothbrok doing there? ?.”

Fans continued to share their love of Ludwig in another Reddit thread. “Alexander Ludwig thoooooo ???,” one fan commented, while another said, “He really should have played Ken in the new Barbie movie cause danggg.”

“I immediately understood why he was chosen lol ?!” wrote one fan, while another simply said, “He is gorgeous.”

