Gwendlyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ Reveals How She Feels About Robyn: ‘I Don’t Really Like Her as a Person’

Gwendlyn Brown isn’t holding back. The daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Kody Brown recently weighed in on the latest season of her family’s TLC show. She also revealed how she really feels about her dad’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

The daughter of Christine Brown from ‘Sister Wives’ gets candid in YouTube video

Gwendlyn, 21, is Christine’s fourth child with her former husband, Kody. While Sister Wives fans have watched her grow up on TV, they saw a different side of her in a recent YouTube video.

In the 20-minute video, Gwendlyn shared her reaction to Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 2. She laughed at an aerial shot of her dad standing alone on a hill and nodded along as her mom described Kody’s disengagement when he was at her house visiting their kids. She also had some choice words for her father after listening to him explain that it was cheaper for him to hire a babysitter than to spend time with his children.

“But we are your children,” she said. “I feel like that would be more important than money.”

Gwendlyn Brown admits she doesn’t really like Robyn Brown

At the end of the video, Gwendlyn answered some questions from Sister Wives fans. One person wanted to know if watching the show had changed her perspective on Robyn. Many people – including Gwendlyn’s mom Christine – believe Robyn is Kody’s favorite wife.

“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this,” she admitted. “But I feel like that’s not very fair from me because I don’t really like her as a person … but watching her makes me like her less for sure.”

The Sister Wives cast member went on to accuse Robyn of not being truthful about her relationship with Kody’s children with his other wives.

“Robyn’s never reached out to me like she claims,” Gwendlyn said. “I reach out to her on her birthday. I send her a happy birthday [message] but she never did the same to me.”

However, Gwendlyn did share one positive story about Robyn.

“At a recent family event she did specifically go up to my girlfriend and introduce herself,” she shared. “Beatriz does say that she was kind and sweet so I appreciate her at least making some sort of an attempt.”

Kody Brown’s daughter says her dad is working on his relationship with his kids

Gwendlyn also touched on Kody’s relationship with his children. His lack of involvement in the lives of the kids he shares with Christine and Janelle Brown has been a point of contention on Sister Wives Season 17. Gwendlyn indicated that her relationship with her dad wasn’t great, but said that he was trying to make things better.

“He’s not actively reaching out to us. I’ve had to reach out to him and ask when he’s available,’ she said.

“But he has been working on it and I think that he is getting better and with time he will get better,” she added.

In her video, Gwendlyn also revealed that she and the rest of the Brown family aren’t exactly glued to the television when Sister Wives is on.

“Virtually none of us watch the shows,” she said. “It’s kind of stressful … it’s just drama to the viewers, but to us it’s our family.”

