No one does it quite like Taylor Swift. Between her seemingly never-ending album releases and record-breaking charts, Swift has had a successful and eventful past few years. The artist’s upcoming tour, The Eras Tour, definitely captures that and so much more.

Swifties are looking forward to hearing all of her hits in person, and when it comes to one of them, they actually might have Gwyneth Paltrow to thank.

Gwyneth Paltrow is somewhat responsible for Taylor Swift’s hit ‘All Too Well’

Celebrities and A-listers have been known to take on the role of cupid and turn to their inner circle to help them get the job done. As it turns out, Gwyneth Paltrow once hosted a dinner party, where she introduced movie star Jake Gyllenhaal to music icon Taylor Swift.

Swift and Gyllenhaal were only together for a few months between 2010 and 2011, but the brief rendezvous clearly left an impact on Swift. Though Swift has never confirmed it, much of her Red album, and specifically her song “All Too Well,” is thought to be about Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal has publicly stated that the song has nothing to do with him. However, not everyone was buying it.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship with Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

Paltrow’s close relationship with both Gyllenhaal and Swift is likely what led her to setting the pair up. The Goop founder and the Brokeback Mountain star first met back in 2005 while working on a movie.

Reflecting on the memories, as Daily Mail reported, Paltrow shared, “Jake is gorgeous and hilarious and when we worked together in Proof, I was pregnant and I was a f***ing nightmare hormonal mess, but we managed to stay friends through it anyways.”

As for Swift, Paltrow and the award-winning musician became friends through the former’s ex-husband Chris Martin, lead singer of the legendary band Coldplay. Sources like Perez Hilton couldn’t get enough when a close source to Swift revealed that she viewed Paltrow like a big sister. To this day, the two are still friends.

That seemed evident last holiday season. The internet nearly broke when Paltrow gifted Swift with a vibrator.

Taylor Swift discusses ‘All Too Well’

“All Too Well” was one of the track’s from Swift’s Red album. Swift has called the track one of the “saddest songs” she has ever written.

The singer has also opened up about how “All Too Well” is “consistently one of the loudest songs the crowd sing” (via Instagram). Clearly a fan favorite, her followers went wild when she released the short film featuring the 10-minute version of the notorious song.

Even though Swift still hasn’t confirmed that “All Too Well” was about Gyllenhaal, many believe the evidence is pretty damning. So while Paltrow’s matchmaking didn’t result in a long-lasting relationship, it did (in a small way) contribute to one of Swift’s fans’ favorite songs.



