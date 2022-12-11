Hailey Bieber’s Protective Body Positions During Her Bombshell ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview Reveal What’s Really Going On, According to Body Language Expert

Hailey Bieber is a social media star, model, skincare founder, and wife of Justin Bieber. As such, she is no stranger to living in the public eye.

In an interview, Hailey opened up about her life and some challenging experiences. According to a body language expert, the model displayed signs of wanting to protect herself during the interview.

Hailey Bieber has dealt with a lot in the public eye

Hailey’s father is actor Stephen Baldwin, and her uncle is Alec Baldwin, so she has been connected to Hollywood since she was born. However, Hailey did not get widespread attention until the mid-2010s when she became a high fashion model and started dating Justin.

Over the years, Hailey has been the target of hate on social media. Most notably, some fans of Selena Gomez believed Hailey was why Gomez and Justin broke up or that Justin cheated on Gomez with Hailey.

In recent years, Hailey has also dealt with health issues publicly. Earlier this year, she was hospitalized after experiencing a mini-stroke. Additionally, the 26-year-old has revealed she had an ovarian cyst.

Hailey Bieber had ‘protective’ body language during her candid ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview

In September 2022, Hailey appeared on the podcast Call Your Daddy, where she opened up about life in the spotlight. She also addressed Justin’s prior relationship with Gomez and the hate she receives on social media.

According to body language expert CC Rice, Hailey displayed “protective” body language when talking about her emotions concerning these sensitive topics. As Rice described in a TikTok video, Hailey appeared to hold these emotions in her hands.

For example, she held her hands together to self-soothe and would open them up when making a revelation. “If you watch Hailey in multiple videos, you will notice that her emotions live in her hands,” Rice shared.

The expert also praised Hailey for her self-awareness. The model sat in various “protective” positions throughout the interview, and she also noticed that about herself.

“I was uncomfortable multiple times,” Hailey said. “My feet are inside of the couch because I was like, ‘How many protective body positions did I get into?’ I folded like a pretzel.”

Hailey Bieber often talks about taking care of her mental health

Hailey is one celebrity who does not shy away from talking about mental health. She’s often shared some of the ways she cares for her well-being.

For example, she sees a therapist. Hailey mentioned this during her Call Her Daddy interview and other interviews. On her YouTube channel, she also once talked with a psychologist about mental health.

Additionally, Hailey has talked about changing her social media activity. She used to have a Twitter account but is no longer active. In 2021, she also shared with Harper’s Bazaar that she began limiting her Instagram activities, saying, “I had to start doing this thing where I don’t go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself.”

