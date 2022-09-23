Hallmark’s 2022 Miracles of Christmas Schedule, Revealed

Hallmark is getting into the holiday spirit. The network has revealed its 2022 Christmas movie schedule, which includes 31 new movies airing on Hallmark Channel as part of its annual Countdown to Christmas event. Another nine new movies will premiere during the Miracles of Christmas event on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. We have all the details you need to know about when Miracles of Christmas starts, new movie premieres, and more.

Hallmark’s Miracles of Christmas begins October 22

This year’s Miracles of Christmas begins more than a week before Halloween. The celebration starts on Saturday, October 22, and continues through December 17. All movies air at 10 p.m. ET.

Nine new movies will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in the months leading up to December 25. They include the channel’s first Christmas movie under the new Mahoghany brand, as well as the fifth film in the Come Home for Christmas series.

Christmas movies airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in October and November 2022

We Need a Little Christmas (October 22): Julie, a single mother to a grieving child who is facing her first Christmas without her husband, develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor, Irene. Starring Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, and Lynn Whitfield.

Christmas Bedtime Stores (October 29): In this military-themed movie, a woman named Danielle is left to raise her daughter on her own after her husband goes missing in action. Several years later, as she begins to adjust to life without him, she starts to tell her daughter bedtime stories involving her father. Starring Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, and Charlie Weber.

A Maple Valley Christmas (November 5): Andrew Walker and Peyton List star in this movie about a rancher named Erica who has spent her entire life working her family’s farm. Then, Aaron arrives, disrupting her plans and forcing her to question what she really wants.

Our Italian Christmas Memories (November 12): The Colucci siblings’ grandfather is struggling with dementia. In an effort to jog his memory, the family sets out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce. With Sarah Power and Beau Bridges.

Long Lost Christmas (November 19): An interior designer named Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother with the perfect gift: the extended family she knows her mother wants. Starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres.

Time For Him to Come Home for Christmas (November 26): The fifth entry in this series produced by country star Blake Shelton is about a woman named Elizabeth who receives a mysterious voicemail several days before Christmas. In the message, a man she doesn’t know makes a final plea to his love for a second chance. Starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, and Tenille Townes.

Miracles of Christmas movies airing in December 2022

The Holiday Stocking (December 3): RJ, a new angel, gets the chance to address his one regret: that he wasn’t able to help his sisters reconcile while they were alive. He returns to earth as a stranger, where he gets his siblings to revive an old holiday tradition designed to encourage charity at Christmas. Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones, and Mykelti Williamson star in the first Christmas movie in the “Mahoghany” franchise.

The Gift of Peace (December 10): Traci is a devout Christian who’s lost her faith following her husband’s tragic death. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she starts attending a support group for inspiration and comfort. Brennan Elliott and Nikki DeLoach star.

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (December 17): Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant star in the sequel to 2021’s Five More Minutes. Inspired by the Scotty McCreery song “Five More Minutes,” this movie is about a young widow whose Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways.

