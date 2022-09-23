Hallmark Channel’s 2022 Countdown to Christmas Schedule, Revealed

Get ready for some holiday cheer. Hallmark Channel’s 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule is here. We have all the details you need to know about when it starts, new movie premieres, and more.

Countdown to Christmas 2022 kicks off on October 21

As in years past, Countdown to Christmas 2022 begins while many people are still busy planning their Halloween costumes. The event begins on Friday, October 21, and continues through Sunday, December 18.

Thirty-one new movies will air on Hallmark Channel. Another nine premieres are scheduled for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas event. Among this year’s programming highlights are the network’s first-ever Kwanzaa-focused movie (Holiday Heritage) and movies highlighting the Chinese-American community (A Big Fat Family Christmas and Christmas at the Golden Dragon) and Jewish holiday traditions (Hanukkah on Rye). Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa will also star in The Holiday Sitter, the network’s first holiday movie to put an LGBTQ romance front-and-center.

New movies air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with double features set for Thanksgiving weekend. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET, except on Thanksgiving weekend, when movies also premiere at 6 p.m. ET.

Hallmark Christmas movies premiering in October 2022

This year’s Countdown to Christmas event begins with Noel Next Door. It’s about a single mom who gets into a war of words with her neighbor, who feels she’s ruining Christmas. But could this misunderstood grouch be the guy to steal her heart? Noel Next Door stars Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier and airs on Friday, October 21.

Also premiering on Hallmark Channel in October are:

We Wish You a Married Christmas (October 22): A married couple struggles to connect as the holidays approach. Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha star.

A Kismet Christmas (October 23): A children’s book author returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and her teenage crush. Starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, and Marilu Henner.

A Cozy Christmas Inn (October 28): A real estate exec travels to Alaska to buy a B&B, only to discover her ex is the owner. Starring Full House alum Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell.

Jolly Good Christmas (October 29): A London-set holiday flick starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp.

Ghosts of Christmas Always (October 30): Katherine, the Ghost of Christmas Present, must help a man named Peter rediscover his Christmas spirit.

Christmas movies airing in November 2022

A Magical Christmas Village (November 4): A family’s heirloom miniature Christmas village grants holiday wishes. Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane (in what may be his last movie for the network), and Marlo Thomas star.

Lights, Camera, Christmas! (November 5): A shop owner steps in as a costume designer for a holiday rom-com shooting in her town. She ends up falling for the leading man in this movie starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton.

All Saints Christmas (November 6): A popular R&B singer travels home to New Orleans for the holidays with her music producer ex. Ledisi and Roger Cross star.

In Merry Measure (November 11): A pop star returns home for the holidays and ends up coaching the high school choir with her one-time rival. Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, and Jennifer Robertson star.

The Royal Nanny (November 12): An MI5 agent goes undercover as a royal nanny at Christmas. Starring Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, and Greta Scacchi.

Christmas at the Golden Dragon (November 13): When Romy and Rick’s parents announce they plan to close the family’s restaurants, the siblings find themselves reevaluating their futures. Starring Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, and Barbara Niven.

Inventing the Christmas Prince (November 18): Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr. team up for a movie about a rocket engineer whose daughter is convinced her mom’s Scrooge-like boss is actually a Christmas Prince.

Three Wise Men and a Baby (November 19): Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker play brothers who are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays.

When I Think of Christmas (November 20): Two old flames slowly reconnect as they plan a Christmas concert. Stars Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, and Beth Broderick.

My Southern Family Christmas (November 24): While under the guise of a journalist, Campbell connects with her biological father for the first time. With Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, and Brian McNamara.

#Xmas (November 25): Jen poses as a family influencer to win a design contest, with the help of her best friend and baby nephew. Starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty.

A Royal Corgi Christmas (November 25): A prince turns to a dog trainer to help him tame the Corgi he bought his mother as a gift. Hunter King and Jordan Renzo star.

A Tale of Two Christmases (November 26): Christmas magic allows Emma to experience two different Christmases, which helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life. Starring Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, and Evan Roderick.

Haul Out the Holly (November 26): Lacey Chabert stars in this movie about a woman housesitting for her parents for the holidays. Things get complicated when she’s roped into the HOA’s Christmas festivities.

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (November 27): A woman takes over as the CEO of her grandmother’s small-town cookie company. But disaster strikes when someone steals her cookie recipe. Rachel Boston and Victor Webster star.

A Holiday Spectacular (November 27): A heiress gets the chance to become a Rockette and dance in the annual Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Hallmark Christmas movies premiering in December 2022

A Big Fat Family Christmas (December 2): A photojournalist is hired to shoot the Chang’s annual holiday party for a magazine cover. The only problem? They’re her family, and her coworker Henry doesn’t know about the connection. With Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, and Jack Wagner.

A Fabled Holiday (December 3): Childhood best friends unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar town. Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey star.

Undercover Holiday (December 4): A newly-minted pop star pretends her bodyguard is her boyfriend when she returns home for the holidays. Starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar.

The Most Colorful Time of the Year (December 9): An optometrist help bring color into the life of a colorblind elementary school teacher. Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell star.

Christmas Class Reunion (December 10): High school classmates reconnect at Christmas for a 15-year reunion. Starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan.

The Holiday Sitter (December 11): A workaholic bachelor recruits a handsome neighbor to help out when he has to take care of his niece and nephew over the holidays.

Holiday Heritage (December 16): Ella returns home to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of her ex, she encourages her family to celebrate both Christmas and Kwanzaa. With Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, and Holly Robinson Peete.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (December 17): A former actress tries to break into directing with a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom drama about the true authorship of the poem ‘A Visit from St. Nick.’ With Torrey DeVitto and Zana Holtz.

Hanukkah on Rye (December 18): Molly and Jacob’s budding romance is put on hold when they discover they are competing deli owners. But a Hanukkah miracle may keep them together. With Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, and Lisa Loeb.

