9 Hallmark Channel Actors Who Are Committed to the Network

Some familiar faces will be missing from Hallmark Channel this holiday season. Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley are among the Hallmark stars who’ve signed deals with upstart network GAC Family. The channel, which launched in September 2021, has positioned itself as a Hallmark rival offering programming that celebrates “faith, family and country.”

Though Hallmark has lost a few big names to GAC Family, a number of actors are sticking with the network. These nine Hallmark Channel actors recently signed deals with the channel.

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett will continue to charm Hallmark viewers for the foreseeable future. The Mean Girls actor made Hallmark Channel history by starring in the network’s first movie featuring a prominent LGBTQ couple, 2020’s The Christmas House. He played the same character again in that movie’s sequel, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, which aired in 2021.

“I am proud to be a part of @hallmarkchannel and the heartwarming stories we get to tell, that are based in love and family,” Bennet wrote on Instagram after his exclusive, multi-picture deal with Hallmark was announced. “It’s exciting that love and family means so many different things to so many different people, and Hallmark gives a giant platform for those stories to be told authentically. Sharing this news about this network and these stories is one of the most proud days I’ve ever had.”

Luke MacFarlane

In May 2022, Deadline reported that Luke MacFarlane had signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks. MacFarlane has appeared in numerous Hallmark movies, including Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, A Birthday Wish, Christmas Land, and A Valentine’s Match. His newest Hallmark movie, Moriah’s Lighthouse, aired in June 2022.

Heather Hemmens

Roswell, New Mexico actor Heather Hemmens has also signed on to star in multiple movies for Hallmark. She previously appeared in Love, Take Two for Hallmark Channel. Christmas in My Heart aired on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. In June 2022, she starred in Caribbean Summer with Ser’Darius Blain.

“I am thrilled to continue to work with Crown Media,” Hemmens in a statement shared with Deadline. “Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are the go-to networks for feel-good entertainment, and I feel very lucky to be a part of that.”

​​Aimeé Teegarden

Friday Night Lights alum ​​Aimeé Teegarden is among the actors sticking with Hallmark. She’s starred in movies such as My Christmas Family Tree and Once Upon a Christmas Miracle for Hallmark and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

“I’m so excited and grateful for this partnership with @Hallmark,” Teegarden wrote on Instagram after her exclusive deal was announced. Her latest Hallmark movie, Heart of the Matter, premiered in May 2022.

Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert joins her Mean Girls co-star Bennett on the list of actors committing to Hallmark Channel. As part of her deal with Crown Media, she’ll star in and executive produce movies for Hallmark. She’ll also develop other content for Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms, Deadline reported. Chabert recently starred in, developed, and produced The Wedding Veil trilogy, which aired on Hallmark in early 2022.

“Making these movies with @hallmarkchannel has brought such joy to my life. I’m deeply grateful for the journey to continue! Thank you so much for your support,” Chabert wrote on Instagram after Hallmark announced the deal.

Taylor Cole

Taylor Cole of The Originals solidified her relationship with Hallmark in April 2022. Her movies for the channel include One Winter Proposal, Making Spirits Bright, Christmas Homestead, and South Beach Love.

“I’ve never been more proud to be a part of the @hallmarkchannel family. Forever growing together,” Cole wrote in an Instagram update announcing the news.

Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker has appeared in more than a dozen Hallmark movies. His first, A Bride for Christmas, came out in 2012. In 2021, he starred in My Christmas Family Tree and The 27-Hour Day. In 2022, he appeared in Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

“I’m humbled and grateful to have been a part of the Hallmark family for a decade now. I love diving into each character, to create quality films with positive content that make people feel good,” Walker told Deadline. “The impact this network is making on its viewers is infectious and I’m thrilled to be continuing our collaboration.

Holly Robinson Peete

Christmas in Evergreen star Holly Robinson Peete will be celebrating with Hallmark this holiday. The actor signed a deal with Crown Media that includes exclusivity on holiday films, Deadline reported in March 2022. In addition to her many movies for Hallmark, Peete and her family also appeared in the Hallmark Channel unscripted series Meet the Peetes.

“So excited about this!!! Thank you to everyone at @hallmarkchannel you have not only supported my career but my family, my charity @hollyrodfdn and the #autism & #parkinsonsdisease communities through our work together and everything that’s important to me,” Peete wrote on Instagram.

Brennan Elliott

Brennan Elliott’s latest movie for Hallmark was 2022’s A Perfect Pairing. He also appeared in the Hallmark original series Cedar Cove, movies such as Open By Christmas, and the Flower Shop Mysteries and Crossword Mysteries series for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And more movies featuring the actor are in the works thanks to his recent deal with the network.

“It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years,” Elliott told Deadline. “I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”

