Hallmark Channel Live Streaming Coming to Peacock

Starting Nov. 2, Hallmark fans will be able to stream Hallmark Channel live on Peacock.

The Hallmark hub on Peacock will also feature next-day streaming of Hallmark movies and series.

A selection of other Hallmark movies will be available to stream on demand for Peacock Premium subscribers.

Kimberley Sustad in the Hallmark move ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Peacock and Hallmark have an early gift for fans of holiday rom-coms. Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama will soon be available to watch live on Peacock, thanks to a new deal between the streaming service and Hallmark Media.

Hallmark Channel starts streaming on Peacock on Nov. 2

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, a new Hallmark hub will go live on Peacock. It will feature live simulcasts of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, with current season programming available live and on-demand the next day. A library of Hallmark movies will also be available to stream on-demand, including fan-favorite Christmas movies.

The new deal will “continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination,” said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

“We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers,” Hallmark Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas said. “The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.”

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month

To stream Hallmark Channel on Peacock, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Premium Plus. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month. In addition to Hallmark Channel, you’ll get access to more than 80,000 hours of shows and movies, including classic shows such as The Office and originals such as A Friend of the Family, as well as live sports. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 per month.

The deal makes it much easier to stream Hallmark movies

The new deal with Peacock should make it much easier for Hallmark fans to watch their favorite movies and shows. Up until now, you’ve either needed a subscription to cable or a live TV streaming service (such as Sling TV, Frdnly, or YouTube TV) to watch new Hallmark movies when they first air. While Hallmark does have its own streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, it doesn’t offer immediate access to new content.

The Hallmark-Peacock deal also arrives shortly after the start of Hallmark’s annual holiday programming event, Countdown to Christmas. This year, 40 new holiday movies are airing across Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including A Holiday Spectacular with the Radio City Rockettes and The Holiday Sitter, the channel’s first LGBTQ holiday romance.

