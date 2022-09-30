Hallmark Channel’s October 2022 Schedule Includes New Fall Movies, Plus the Return of Countdown to Christmas

Christmas is in the air at Hallmark Channel. The network wraps up its Fall Into Love programming event this month before kicking off its annual Christmas movie extravaganza in late October. Plus, Chesapeake Shores ends its six-season run. Here’s everything new that’s coming to Hallmark in October 2022.

‘Girlfriendship’ stars Tamera Mowry-Housely

A travel mix-up ends up turning Samara’s (Tamera Mowry-Housely) birthday getaway into a week-long journey that sees her and her friends Eva (Krystal Joy Brown) and Renee (Lyndie Greenwood) rediscovering their passions, their purpose, and romance. Girlfriendship also stars Brad James.

“This movie is friendship, growth, and love,” Brown said in a behind-the-scenes video (via Hallmark Channel). “I was drawn to it because of the connection with the women.”

Girlfriendship airs Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Pumpkin Everything’ airs on Hallmark Channel on October 8

Hallmark embraces fall’s favorite flavor in Pumpkin Everything, which stars Taylor Cole, Michael Ironside, and Corey Sevier. Cole plays Amy, an up-and-coming novelist who returns to her hometown of Autumnboro to look after her stubborn grandfather Tom and his pumpkin-themed store. While there, she reconnects with an old flame, Kit (Sevier).

Pumpkin Everything airs Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Autumn in the City’ airs October 15

Aimeé Teegarden and Evan Roderick in ‘Autumn in the City’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Tilly Blair

In Autumn in the City, Aimeé Teegarden plays a woman named Piper who moves to New York for a fresh start. As she bounces between temp jobs, she meets Austin Edwards (Evan Roderick), an aspiring writer who wants to escape the shadow of his mom (Colleen Wheeler), a famous journalist. While Piper’s sunny disposition is at odds with Austin’s more cynical demeanor, the magic of the fall season brings them closer together.

Autumn in the City airs Saturday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The ‘Chesapeake Shores’ series finale airs October 16

The final three episodes of Chesapeake Shores air on Sunday nights in October, with Hallmark Channel making its final trip to the shore in the series finale on Sunday, October 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Tune in to find out how the saga of the O’Brien family ends in what’s sure to be a heartwarming episode.

‘Countdown to Christmas’ begins October 21 with ‘Noel Next Door’

For Hallmark Channel, the Christmas season begins in late October with the start of its annual Countdown to Christmas event. This year, the network will air 31 all-new holiday movies before December 25 (plus another nine on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries).

Kicking off this year’s celebration is Noel Next Door. It’s about a single mom who engages in a war of words with her neighbor, who feels she’s ruining Christmas. Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier star. It airs Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Five more Hallmark Christmas movies air in October

Five more Hallmark Christmas movies are on the schedule for October 2022. They are:

We Wish You a Married Christmas, which stars Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha as a couple trying to reconnect as the holidays approach. It airs October 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Kismet Christmas, about a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family – and her teenage crush. It stars Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, and Marilu Henner and airs October 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Cozy Christmas Inn, which stars Jodie Sweetin as a real estate executive who travels to Alaska to buy a B&B, which turns out to be owned by her ex (David O’Donnell). It airs October 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Jolly Good Christmas, an American architect who’s recently relocated to London (Will Kemp) connects with Anji (Reshma Shetty), a professional shopper who helps him find the perfect gift for his girlfriend. It airs October 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Ghosts of Christmas Always, about Katherine, a Ghost of Christmas Present, who must help Peter rediscover his Christmas spirit. It stars Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, and Reginald VelJohnson and airs October 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

