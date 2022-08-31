Hallmark Channel’s September 2022 Schedule Includes 4 All-New Movies

Grab your pumpkin spice latte and cozy sweater. Hallmark Channel’s “Fall Into Love” programming event continues in September 2022. The network has four all-new movies on the way, including one filmed in one of America’s most-visited national parks. Plus, new episodes of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 continue to air as the show heads toward its series finale in October.

‘Marry Me In Yosemite’ was filmed in Yosemite National Park

RELATED: 9 Hallmark Channel Actors Who Are Committed to the Network

In Marry Me In Yosemite, a photographer named Zoe travels to Yosemite Valley to capture some photos for her new coffee table book. Once there, she connects with Jack, a guide who helps her discover something new about her art – and herself. The movie stars Cindy Busby as Zoe and Hallmark newcomer Tyler Harlow as Jack.

Filming for the movie took place in Yosemite National Park, Busby revealed in an Instagram post. She commented that the California park has “the best scenery” and is now “one of my happy places.

Marry Me In Yosemite airs Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Marry Go Round’ stars Hallmark Channel favorite Brennan Elliott

Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott in ‘Marry Go Round’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

Everything seems to be going right for Abby. She’s a successful executive who is preparing to move to Paris with her fiancé Edward (Zak Santiago) and she can’t wait to start the next chapter in her life. But there’s one small problem. Abby gets a letter explaining that she’s still officially married to her high school sweetheart, Luke. The two went their separate ways years ago, but she still has to return to her hometown and attend a court hearing to legally dissolve the marriage. But when she and Luke cross paths, she learns that he has no intention of granting her a divorce. As Abby learns the truth about the past, she faced with a choice: Does she follow her old feelings for Luke or stick to the path that will take her to France?

Marry Go Round stars Amanda Schull as Abby and Crossword Mysteries star Brennan Elliott as Luke. (Fun fact: Elliott has appeared in nearly two dozen Hallmark movies overall.) It premieres Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

A couple competes to win a free wedding in ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’

Big weddings don’t come cheap. So, when a recently separated couple is accidentally entered into a national contest for an all-expenses-paid wedding, they go along with it, even though they are no longer together. In the process, they end up rekindling their old romance.

Wedding of a Lifetime stars Brooke D’Orsay and Jonathan Bennett of Mean Girls and The Christmas House. It airs Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Fly Away With Me’ stars Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney

Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney play neighbors who develop a surprising connection in Fly Away With Me. She plays Angie, who moves into a new building that doesn’t allow pets. But a parrot arrives in her life unexpectedly. She teams up with her neighbor Ted – who’s been secretly dog sitting – to find the bird’s owner while keeping their forbidden animals under wraps.

Fly Away With Me premieres Saturday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

New episodes of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 continue to air on Sunday nights

New episodes of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 will also continue to air on Sunday nights throughout September. So far, the show’s final season has seen Abby (Meghan Ory) embark on a new romance with Evan (Robert Buckley). Meanwhile, her brother Connor (Andrew Francis) continues to recover from his heart attack while her dad Mick (Treat Williams) seems to be developing a troubling dependence on prescription painkillers.

Chesapeake Shores airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’: Hallmark Exec Hints More Movies Might Be on the Horizon