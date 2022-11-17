Hallmark Channel Sets January 2023 Premiere Date for New Series, ‘The Way Home’

Hallmark Channel’s first new original primetime series in years now has a premiere date. The Way Home will debut in January 2023. Andie MacDowell stars in the multi-generational family drama.

‘The Way Home’ premieres Jan. 15

Andie MacDowell stars in the new Hallmark Channel series ‘The Way Home’ | Francois Durand/Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris

The Way Home will premiere Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. (Hallmark Channel also now streams live on Peacock.) The show stars Andie MacDowell as Del Landry, the matriarch of the Landry family. MacDowell previously starred in Hallmark’s Cedar Cove, which aired from 2013 to 2015.

Chyler Leigh plays Del’s estranged daughter Kat Landry, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow plays Kat’s teenage daughter Alice. Other cast members include Evan Williams, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma.

“The Way Home is a passion project and I am beyond happy to see this special series brought to life here at Hallmark, and so beautifully,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media’s executive vice president, programming, said in a statement.

“We know the compelling, heartfelt journey of the Landry women and the series will draw in viewers and is sure to become a new fan favorite,” said Laurie Ferneau, senior vice president, development, Hallmark Media.

What is ‘The Way Home’ about?

The Way Home is a family drama focused on the lives of three generations of strong-willed and independent Landry women. More than two decades ago, life-changing events prompted Kat to leave the small Canadian farming town of Port Haven behind. She’s been estranged from her mother Del ever since, and her daughter Alice has never met her grandmother.

Now, Kat’s marriage has come to an end and she’s been laid off from her job. After she receives an unexpected letter from her mother urging her to come back home, Kat returns to Port Haven. Alice isn’t exactly thrilled about the move, and when she and Kat arrive at the family farm, it’s not the reunion Kat expected. Del, Kat, and Alice slowly work to find their footing as a family and their way back to each other, while also embarking on a surprising journey that none of them could have imagined.

‘The Way Home’ isn’t the only new show coming to Hallmark Channel next year

The Way Home isn’t the only new scripted series coming to Hallmark Channel in the near future. The network has also ordered a new show, titled Ride. It’s a multi-generational drama about the Murrays, a Colorado rodeo family who are struggling to keep their ranch afloat. Ride will premiere in 2023.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 is also set to premiere sometime in mid-2023. That show is Hallmark’s only returning scripted series after Good Witch came to an end in 2021 and Chesapeake Shores aired its series finale in October 2022.

