Hallmark Channel’s August 2022 Schedule Includes 4 All-New Movies, Plus the Return of ‘Chesapeake Shores’

We might still be in the thick of summer, but Hallmark Channel is already looking ahead to autumn with its “Fall into Love” programming event. The network has four all-new movies on the schedule in August 2022, including a new film starring real-life couple Carlos and Alexas PenaVega. Plus, Chesapeake Shores returns for its sixth and final season.

‘Love in the Limelight’ stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega return to Hallmark for Love in the Limelight, a rom-com about a woman named Summer (Alexa PenaVega) who falls for a member of the boy band she was obsessed with as a teen.

Years ago, Summer was a devoted fan of the Mendez Boys, particularly lead singer Nick (Carlos PenaVega). After writing him a sweet fan letter, she strikes up a real-life friendship with her idol that’s endured to this day. But the two have never met face-to-face. That changes when Nick books a gig at a small venue in Summer’s hometown. The two finally meet in person, and it’s clear that their friendship is on the cusp of turning into something more.

Love in the Limelight features six original Spanglish songs written by Carlos. It airs Saturday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Romance in Style’ features a ‘Virgin River’ star

Virgin River’s Benjamin Hollingsworth, Jaicy Elliot from Grey’s Anatomy, and model/designer Candice Huffine star in Romance in Style, a new movie about an aspiring plus-size fashion designer named Ella (Elliot) who dreams of making clothing for women who look like her. While working as a seamstress at a high-profile fashion magazine, she meets publishing magnate Derek (Hollingsworth), who is working on taking over his father’s business.

Derek enlists Ella to help him learn about the fashion business. Though they come from two different worlds, the two are drawn to each other. Will they be able to work past their differences and expectations of what makes a conventional couple to prove love is sometimes found where it’s least expected?

Romance in Style airs Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m.

Rachel Boston appears in ‘Dating the Delaneys’

In the multi-generational romance Dating the Delaneys, three generations of Delaney women explore the highs and lows of modern romance. Maggie (Rachel Boston) is a divorced mom venturing back into the dating world with the help of Michael (Paul Campbell), the single father of her son’s friend. At the same time, Maggie’s mother Barb (Karen Kruper) and her daughter Emma (Zoë Christie) embark on romances of their own.

Dating the Delaneys airs Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Game, Set, Love,’ stars Davinda Williams

A former tennis pro named Taylor (Davinda Williams) reluctantly agrees to coach her friend and Will (Richard Harmon) – the bad boy of tennis – in a mixed doubles tournament. In the process, Taylor discovers that there’s more to Will than she initially thought. Tracy Austin also stars.

Game, Set, Love airs Saturday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

The final season of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ premieres August 14 on Hallmark Channel

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 also premieres on Hallmark Channel in August. The show’s last season will wrap up the saga of the O’Brien family. The first of 10 episodes airs Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m.

