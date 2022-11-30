Hallmark Channel’s December 2022 Schedule Brings the Christmas Cheer

It’s the merriest month of the year on Hallmark Channel. Countdown to Christmas continues with another nine all-new movie premieres, including the network’s first holiday romance focusing on a gay couple and its first film about Kwanzaa. Here’s everything new on the Hallmark Channel schedule in December 2022.

​​New Hallmark Channel movies with Ryan Paevey, Jonathan Bennett coming in December 2022

New holiday movies continue to premiere every weekend on Hallmark Channel through Dec. 18. Highlights include A Fabled Christmas, which stars Hallmark favorites Ryan Paevey and Brooke D’Orsay. It’s about a pair of childhood friends, Talia (D’Orsay) and Anderson (Paevey), who reunite as adults. She’s a struggling writer, and he’s a doctor reeling after the death of one of his patients. They, along with a widower and a divorcing couple, find themselves in a magical town that’s strangely similar to the one in their favorite books as kids: A Wunderbrook Christmas Story.

Also airing in December is The Holiday Sitter. It stars Jonathan Bennett as Sam, a workaholic bachelor who ends up having to cancel his vacation to Hawaii in order to babysit his niece and nephew before the holidays. The overwhelmed uncle turns to a handsome neighbor named Jason (George Krissa) for help and finds himself in an unexpected romance.

Hallmark celebrates Hanukkah and Kwanzaa with new movie premieres

Lisa Loeb in ‘Hanukkah on Rye’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Steven Ackerman

The majority of Hallmark’s holiday movies focus on Christmas, but this year, the network will also air movies about Kwanzaa and Hanukkah.

Holiday Heritage is about a woman named Ella who teams up with her ex-boyfriend Griffin to encourage her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their old wounds before it’s too late. It stars Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, and Holly Robinson Peete.

“If you know me, you know that I love me some Kwanzaa,” Peete said in an on-set video she shared on Twitter where she reflected on what the holiday means to her. “We celebrate it with our family, we have been for years, especially when the kids were younger … I felt like my kids learned more about their culture and their heritage and the ancestry and community with these seven days after Christmas than they did all year in school.”

In Hanukkah on Rye, Yael Grobglas and Jeremy Jordan play a pair of rival deli owners who each receive the gift of matchmaking from their grandmothers for Hanukkah. Molly and Jacob begin to correspond, but neither knows the other’s true identity. When they finally meet in person, there’s an instant spark between them. But Jacob’s plans for expansion threaten Molly’s business. Will they be able to put aside their differences and get their own Hanukkah miracle? The movie also features a performance from Grammy-winner Lisa Loeb.

Here’s the full schedule of Hallmark Channel movie premieres for December 2022. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec. 2: A Big Fat Family Christmas

Dec. 3: A Fabled Holiday

Dec. 4: Undercover Holiday

Dec. 9: The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Dec. 10: Christmas Class Reunion

Dec. 11: The Holiday Sitter

Dec. 16: Holiday Heritage

Dec. 17: Twas the Night Before Christmas

Dec. 18: Hanukkah on Rye

Brennan Elliott and Nikki DeLoach star in ‘The Gift of Peace’ for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Three new movies are also set to air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this December, including The Gift of Peace with Brennan Elliott and Nikki DeLoach. It’s about a woman named Traci (DeLoach) who has lost her faith following her husband’s death. But she begins to find inspiration, hope, and peace when she joins a grief support group at Christmastime.

Here’s the full schedule of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premieres for December 2022. All movies air at 10 p.m. ET.

Dec. 3: The Holiday Stocking

Dec. 10: The Gift of Peace

Dec. 17: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

