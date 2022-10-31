Hallmark Channel’s November 2022 Schedule Is All Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel’s holiday programming bonanza continues in November 2022. Sixteen all-new Christmas movies premiere the month, including new films with Lacey Chabert, Hunter King, and Tyler Hynes. Plus, starting this month, fans can now stream Hallmark Channel live on Peacock. Here’s everything new on the Hallmark Channel schedule in November 2022.

New Hallmark movies with Luke Macfarlane, Ledisi coming in November 2022

Alison Sweeney and Luke Macfarlane in ‘A Magical Christmas Village’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman

New holiday movies continue to air weekly throughout November on Hallmark Channel. One highlight includes A Magical Christmas Village with Alison Sweeney and Luke Macfarlane (in what could be his last movie for the network). Grammy-winner Ledisi also stars in All Saints Christmas, while three of Hallmark’s top leading men (Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, and Tyler Hynes) team up for Three Wise Men and a Baby.

Here’s the Hallmark schedule leading up to Thanksgiving week. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.

Nov. 4: A Magical Christmas Village

Nov. 5: Lights, Camera, Christmas!

Nov. 6: All Saints Christmas

Nov. 11: Merry Measure

Nov. 12: The Royal Nanny

Nov. 13: Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Nov. 18: Inventing the Christmas Prince

Nov. 19: Three Wise Men and a Baby

Nov. 20: When I Think of Christmas

Seven new Christmas movies air over Thanksgiving weekend

Hallmark often saves some of its biggest Christmas movie premieres for Thanksgiving weekend, and this year is no exception. Seven new holiday movies air between Thursday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 27, with back-to-back premieres on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Highlights include Haul Out the Holly with Hallmark Channel regular Lacey Chabert and A Holiday Spectacular, which features the Radio City Rockettes. Fans of Hallmark’s royal-themed Christmas movies can also look forward to A Royal Corgi Christmas. It stars Hunter King as a dog trainer hired by a prince to help with the Corgi he bought his mother as a gift.

Here’s Hallmark’s Thanksgiving weekend schedule:

Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET: My Southern Family Christmas

Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. ET: #Xmas

Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: A Royal Corgi Christmas

Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET: A Tale of Two Christmases

Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: Haul Out the Holly

Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. ET: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: A Holiday Spectacular

Hallmark Channel streaming comes to Peacock

On Wednesday you can watch the instant Christmas classic A Kismet Christmas starring me on Peacock! https://t.co/2xEenF1gXT — Hallmark Christmas Movie Star Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) October 31, 2022

In addition to tons of brand-new movies, Hallmark fans also have a new way to watch their favorite channel this month. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, a new Hallmark hub will debut on Peacock. It will offer live streaming of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, as well as next-day streaming of Hallmark movies and series. A selection of Hallmark movies will also be available to watch on-demand, including fan-favorite Christmas movies.

