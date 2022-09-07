Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ 2022: New Movies and What Else We Know So Far

Labor Day is barely gone, but if you’re a Hallmark Channel fan, chances are, you’re already looking forward to the network’s 2022 “Countdown to Christmas” celebration. The big event kicks off in October 2022, but Hallmark has yet to release a complete schedule of movies. However, the network has shared some details about what’s in store for the upcoming holiday season, including a new movie featuring the Radio City Rockettes and a holiday romance shot on-location in London.

Here’s what we know so far about Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” 2022.

‘Jolly Good Christmas’ was filmed in London

Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty will star in Jolly Good Christmas, a new holiday romance filmed in London. Kemp plays David, an architect who’s recently moved to England for a new job. While searching for the perfect gift for his girlfriend, he crosses paths with Anji (Shetty), a professional shopper who isn’t impressed by his choice of a present. When they meet again, he decides to hire her, and the two find themselves going on an adventure around London.

‘A Holiday Spectacular’ features the Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is a New York holiday tradition. If you can’t make it to Manhattan to see the show in person, tune in to Hallmark’s A Holiday Spectacular, which might be the next best thing. The movie, which is set in 1958, follows an heiress named Maggie (Ginna Claire Mason) who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold to chase her dream of dancing with the Rockettes. Maggie lands a spot in the show. But she soon finds herself torn between two worlds when she falls for a young Navy photographer (Derek Klena).

A Holiday Spectacular also stars Oscar nominee Ann-Margret and The Brady Bunch star Eve Plumb. The movie was shot at Radio City Music Hall and features performances by the Rockettes. It will air sometime in November 2022.

Kristoffer Polaha stars in ‘A Christmas Disconnet’

Back in July, Hallmark also unveiled a teaser for A Christmas Disconnect, which stars Kristoffer Polaha and Marisol Nichols. In the 2022 “Countdown to Christmas” movie, Polaha plays a man named Robbie, who is married to a woman named Becca (Nichols). The couple’s marriage has hit a rough patch, so they check into a cozy in an attempt to reconnect.

Luke Macfarlane will also star in a new Hallmark Christmas movie

Hallmark Channel regular Luke Macfarlane has also confirmed that he’ll star in an upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie. The movie, which has the working title Christmas Village, will be Macfarlane’s 14th for the network. And it will likely be his last. The actor has a lead role in the upcoming LGBTQ-focused rom-com Bros. He’s indicated he intends to move on to different types of projects.

“They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks,” Macfarlane recently told the Los Angeles Times. “I mean, how many firefighters can I play?”

Other Hallmark Christmas movies for 2022

Hallmark typically airs dozens of new holiday movies on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries throughout the holiday season. Other new movies reportedly set to air this year include Family Christmas, which was filming in Lousiana in early September, according to the Gonzales Weekly Citizen. Meanwhile, actor Brittany Mitchell has shared on Instagram that she’ll appear in a Hallmark holiday movie titled The Art of Letting Go. Marlo Thomas also confirmed in a tweet that she recently finished filming a new Hallmark Christmas movie.

