Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” continues this month with even more festive holiday flicks. December’s highlights include the network’s first Christmas movie focusing on a lesbian couple and a reunion for Good Witch stars Catherine Bell and James Denton. New movies premiere on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights throughout the month. ​​Keep reading for our rundown of the must-watch premieres and the complete Hallmark movie schedule for December 2023.

‘Good Witch’ stars Catherine Bell and James Denton reunite in ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’

The Good Witch series finale aired in 2021, but stars Catherine Bell and James Denton will again play a couple in the new Hallmark movie Christmas on Cherry Lane, which follows three families on the same street celebrating the holidays across three decades. Bell plays an empty-nester who is ready to start a new chapter with her fiancé (Denton), but her grown children can’t help clinging to the past. John Brotherton and Erin Cahill play a young couple preparing to welcome their first child as unexpected guests descend on their home, and Jonathan Bennett and Vincent Rodriguez III scramble when they suddenly get the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve.

Christmas on Cherry Lane airs Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Round and Round’ is a Hanukkah movie with a twist

Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman, and Vic Michaelis in ‘Round and Round’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Craig Minielly

An assistant literary editor named Rachel (Vic Michaelis) gets stuck in a time loop that forces her to relive her family’s Hanukkah party again and again in Round and Round, a movie that sounds a bit like Hallmark’s spin on Netflix’s Russian Doll. When Rachel’s boyfriend can’t make the party, her meddling grandma (Paula Shaw) sets her up with a nerdy art instructor named Zach (Bryan Greenberg), whom she accidentally bumped into at the train station that morning. When Rachel wakes up the next morning, she discovers it’s still the day of the party. It seems she’s destined to repeat the same day again and again, and the only person who can help her break the cycle is Zach.

Round and Round airs Sunday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Humberly Gonzalez and Ali Liebert star in ‘Friends and Family Christmas’

Hallmark is closing out this year’s “Countdown to Christmas” with its first Christmas movie focusing on a same-sex female couple. Friends and Family Christmas stars Humberly Gonzalez as Daniella, who has recently moved to New York to pursue her art career and is spending the holiday in the city. Her sweet but overbearing parents set her up with an entertainment lawyer named Amelia (Ali Liebert), who is trying to stay focused on work after a broken engagement. To appease both sets of parents, Amelia and Daniella agree to pretend that they’re dating, but as they get to know each other, a real connection develops that neither expected.

Friends and Family Christmas airs Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Hallmark’s full ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie schedule for December 2023

Mishael Morgan and Jaime M. Callica in ‘Christmas With a Kiss’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Here’s the full Hallmark movie schedule for December 2023:

Friday, Dec. 1: My Norwegian Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 2: A Not So Royal Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 3: Christmas With a Kiss

Friday, Dec. 8: Magic in Mistletoe

Saturday, Dec. 9: Christmas on Cherry Lane

Sunday, Dec. 10: Round and Round

Friday, Dec. 15: The Secret Gift of Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 16: Sealed With a List

Sunday, Dec. 17: Friends and Family Christmas

All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.