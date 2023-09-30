Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas kicks off on Oct. 20 with 'Checkin' It Twice.' It's one of six new holidays movies airing on the network this October.

Hallmark decking the halls and hanging up the holiday lights. It’s only October, but Christmas celebrations are already in full swing at the feel-good network, which kicks off its annual Countdown to Christmas this month. But first, there are a couple more fall movies on the schedule, including a rare Hallmark Halloween flick. Keep reading for the complete Hallmark movie schedule for October 2023, including the first six movies kicking off this year’s Countdown to Christmas.

‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ stars Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo

This get a little spooky at Hallmark Channel this October with the premiere of 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, which stars real-life couple Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo. The movie follows a real estate agent named Anna (Gonzalo) who discovers the home she’s trying to sell is already home to a ghost. The spirit of the 1920s flapper (Madeleine Arthur) won’t move on until she’s able to reunite Anna with her ex-boyfriend (McNally), who is still smarting from their breakup.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost airs Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Field Day’ airs Oct. 14

Three moms from different background learn lessons in life and friendship when they are thrown together to plan an event at their kids’ school in Field Day. The movie stars Rachel Boston, Carmel Amit, and Shannon Chan-Kent as the unlikely trio who end up bonding as they navigate various obstacles as they plan the Field Day, including an unsupportive head of the PTO.

Field Day airs Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Countdown to Christmas begins with Kevin McGarry in ‘Checkin’ It Twice’

Kevin McGarry in ‘Checkin’ It Twice’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Paulina Stevens

Hallmark’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas kicks off nearly two weeks before Halloween with the premiere of Checkin’ It Twice. When Calls the Heart’s Kevin McGarry stars in this hockey-themed holiday romance as a down-on-his-luck minor league player who unexpectedly connects with a real estate agent reconsidering her career path (Kim Matula).

Checkin’ It Twice airs Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Five more new Christmas movies are on the Hallmark movie schedule for October 2023

In addition to Checkin’ It Twice, Hallmark’s October movie schedule includes five more Christmas movie premieres.

Where Are You, Christmas? airs Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. After Abby (Lydnsy Fonseca) wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a black and white world.

Under the Christmas Sky airs Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. A grounded astronaut (Jessica Parker Kennedy) connects with an employee at the local planetarium (Ryan Paevey) to work on a new exhibit that’s opening just before Christmas.

Christmas By Design airs Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. A fashion designer (Rebecca Dalton) finds herself redesigning her approach to life after she’s accepted into a challenge to create a new holiday-themed collection.

Mystic Christmas airs Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. A woman named Juniper (Jessy Schram) takes a job at an aquarium in Mystic, Conn. There, she reconnects with the owner of a local pizza shop (Chandler Massey).

Joyeux Noel airs Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. A copy editor named Lea (Jaicy Elliott) travels to Paris with a reporter named Mark (Brant Daugherty) to investigate the origins of a painting of a Christmas market.

