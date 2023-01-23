Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to Air a Second ‘Curious Caterer’ Movie

Attention, Sleuthers. Hallmark is delivering a second helping of its Curious Caterer mysteries. Curious Caterer: Grilling season will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in February 2023, and Showbiz Cheat Sheet has all the details you need to know.

A new ‘Curious Caterer’ movie airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in February 2023

Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach in ‘Curious Caterer: Grilling Season’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season is the second movie in the Curious Caterer series, after 2022’s Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.

In the new movie, professional caterer Goldy Berry (Nikki DeLoach) again teams up with detective Tom Schultz (Andrew Walker) to get to the bottom of a mystery. The trouble starts when Goldy hosts a lavish barbecue for her childhood friend, acclaimed real estate agent Susie Craig (Amanda May). Later that night, Susie’s grill explodes, and she is killed. The tragedy calls Goldy’s reputation into question when it’s revealed that she was the last one who used the deadly grill.

Goldy is determined to clear her name and find out what happened to her friend. She turns to Tom for help, and together they sort through a long list of possible suspects, from business partners to ex-spouses, uncovering heated gossip and dark secrets in the process. As Goldy and Tom investigate, they discover that the murderer might be closer to them than they initially imagined.

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season airs Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

‘Curious Caterer: Grilling Season’ is based on a book by Diane Mott Davidson

Do you want to play detective #Sleuthers? ?️‍♂️ Well, now is your chance! Join Goldy and Tom on another wild ride to solve the case. Watch an all new #CuriousCaterer: Grilling Season starring @nikkideloach and @AWALK35 on Sunday, Feb 5 at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/XCxO1IR6dZ — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) January 19, 2023

Like the first Curious Caterer movie, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season is based on a book by Diane Mott Davidson.

Davidson has written more than a dozen books in her Goldy Schulz mysteries series, including Catering to Nobody and Dying for Chocolate, which inspired the first Hallmark movie in the Curious Caterer franchise, and The Grilling Season, which inspired the upcoming film.

Fans are excited for the Hallmark mystery movie series

Sophie @janelparrish has been tasked with the job of a lifetime: find her best friend’s birth father in time to save his life. #FamilyHistoryMysteries: Buried Past starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/2s3jAkQzSL — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) January 9, 2023

The return of the Curious Caterer series is exciting news for fans of Hallmark’s mystery series, who are eager to see more movies featuring familiar characters. Though the network has premiered several new mystery movies in the past year, including Cut, Color, Murder and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, it’s been some time since it has aired a sequel to one of its original films.

“Nikki & Andrew are great in all their movies. Really enjoyed the first Curious Caterer looking forward to watching this one,” one person commented on Facebook.

“​​I’m glad this one is coming back! I watch Hallmark for the mysteries, not rom/com!” another wrote.

Some fans are also hoping that Hallmark will turn more of its recent movies into series. Family History Mysteries: Buried Past premiered in January, and viewers are already begging for more stories featuring genealogist Sophie McClaren (Janel Parrish).

“Enjoyed this movie, please continue this HMM series!” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Just finished watching this & there better be a second one because you can’t leave us hanging like that!!!” another commented.

Recently, Hallmark has canceled several of its long-running mystery franchise, including Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Matchmaker Mysteries, and Hailey Dean Mysteries. The future of other series, such as Mystery 101 and Chronicle Mysteries is unclear.

