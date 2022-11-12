Hallmark Has New Christmas Royalty Movies for the 2022 Season

Hallmark Channel is a go-to for viewers who want to enjoy uncomplicated, charming movies that don’t feature swearing and violence. The family-friendly channel shines during the holiday season, with new original movies every week that celebrate the holiday spirit and encourage human connection. This year, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas is coming in strong with films that promote Christmas conviviality and feature a heavy dose of royal intrigue. Here are three all-new Hallmark Channel originals with royal themes.

‘The Royal Nanny’ offers romantic thrills

For a generous sprinkle of humor and romance, check out The Royal Nanny. According to Hallmark Channel, the film tells the story of Claire, an MI5 agent who goes undercover as a nanny to protect a royal family. Along with adapting to the challenges of playing a nanny, she finds herself attracted to the charming Prince Colin. Will Claire find love and the Christmas spirit with the royal family?

The Royal Nanny stars Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, and screen legend Greta Scacchi. Be sure to catch this original movie when it debuts on Hallmark Channel this Saturday, November 12.

‘Inventing the Christmas Prince’ stars Tamera Mowry-Housley

Sometimes, Christmas spirit is in short supply, and that’s the case for single mom Shelby, played by screen veteran Tamera Mowry-Housley, in the all-new Countdown to Christmas film Inventing the Christmas Prince.

Disillusioned with her job as a rocket engineer, Shelby gets a sudden surprise when her young daughter becomes convinced that Shelby’s boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby concocted years ago. Can she thaw her Scrooge-like boss’ heart and discover the charming man underneath the façade? Inventing the Christmas Prince might not be about royalty in the traditional sense, but there are plenty of royal thrills, along with a healthy dose of holiday magic and romance.

In addition to Mowry-Housley, who has been a fan favorite for years, the film also stars Ronnie Rowe Jr. Inventing the Christmas Prince premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 18.

‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’ is adorable and funny

Thanksgiving weekend isn’t just for turkey and all the trimmings. Hallmark Channel is premiering several new holiday movies that weekend, including A Royal Corgi Christmas. According to IMDb, the film tells the story of Crown Prince Edmond, who returns to his family home to prepare to be named successor to the throne. After giving his mother a mischievous Corgi puppy, Mistletoe, Edmond must hire an American dog trainer named Cecily to tame some of the dog’s more outrageous behaviors. However, Edmond’s plans are turned upside down when Cecily insists that he participate in the pup’s training sessions.

Edmond and Cecily butt heads at first, but they eventually form a bond that proves love can grow in unexpected places. A Royal Corgi Christmas stars Hunter King and Jordan Renzo and debuts on the Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 25, as part of the annual Countdown to Christmas event.

If you’re looking to experience extra holiday magic this year, Hallmark Channel has you covered with original programming that takes a cue from the world’s fascination with all things royal. These charming movies are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

