Hallmark’s ‘Pumpkin Everything’: Corey Sevier and Taylor Cole’s Chemistry Started in an Unexpected Way

Hallmark Channel is already prepped for its famous Christmas schedule. However, they’re making a stop in another season for Fall 2022. Hallmark is airing Pumpkin Everything for those who love all things that come with the season. Actor Corey Sevier revealed how he developed chemistry with Taylor Cole before they even signed on for the film in an unexpected place.

The Hallmark Channel is releasing a rare fall-themed movie with ‘Pumpkin Everything’

Corey Sevier as Kit and Taylor Cole as Amy | Steven Ackerman / Hallmark

Hallmark doesn’t take advantage of the Halloween season in the same way that they do Christmas, but Pumpkin Everything is a special treat. The story follows successful novelist Amy (Cole), who makes a sudden trip back to her hometown to take care of her grandfather, Tom (Michael Ironside). He’s a stubborn man who proves to be a handful for her after he broke his wrist in a car accident.

During Amy’s time back, she crosses paths with Kit (Sevier), who was her childhood best friend and first love. They haven’t seen one another in many years, but they both grew over time. He’s now working for Tom’s pumpkin-themed store, and the two begin to reconnect. However, Kit is holding onto a secret that could bring everything crashing down.

Corey Sevier and Taylor Cole worked together before ‘Pumpkin Everything’

Sevier spoke with the Hallmark Happenings Podcast to talk about Hallmark’s Pumpkin Everything. He explained how this is the second time that he had the pleasure of working with Cole. As a result, they already had some chemistry that they developed before, even though he had a much smaller role before.

“This was our second time working together,” Sevier said. “The first time we got to work together was many years ago. Five, six years ago on a film called The Art of Us and I played a smaller role. I was her ex-boyfriend in that film. I was only on set for two or three days, had a great time, and all of my scenes were with Taylor. When we worked together the first time, she was just so kind, and we just had so many great conversations off-set.”

Sevier explained that his experience with Cole stuck with him and he hoped to have the opportunity to work with her again. Sure enough, Hallmark’s Pumpkin Everything came along, and he had that chance. This time, he was able to play a much bigger part as her “best friend and/or love interest.” They filmed over the course of nearly a month. He continued to gush about his co-star, but was specific about his favorite parts of the experience.

“First of all, she’s a great actress,” Sevier stated. “I’ve always been a fan of her work, but she’s just such a kind person. When you play a role like this, you get launched into these films. You don’t have a lot of time to prep, and it just helped, it was important, that we had a real ease with each other because our characters knew each other growing up. So, the fact that we had a little bit of time together helped.”

Sevier concluded that he wants to work with Cole again on another project after this fall love story.

‘The Art of Us’ saw Taylor Cole playing an art history professor

Before Hallmark’s Pumpkin Everything, Cole starred in 2017’s The Art of Us as Harper Higgins. She’s an art history professor with the goal of obtaining a tenured position at Boston College. Therefore, she puts all of her efforts into organizing a substantial art gallery to make that dream a reality. When Harper loses the artist she planned to showcase, she devises a new plan. She begins to work with her dog walker, Tom Becker (Steve Lund), who has hidden artistic talents.

