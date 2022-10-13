‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy

Halloween Ends marks another milestone for filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, whose 1978 classic inspired one of the biggest horror franchises there is. However, he stepped away from the directing chair, giving other creators the opportunity to put their mark on it. Carpenter revealed how he feels about Halloween Ends, and how he thinks it reflects back on his genre classic.

‘Halloween Ends’ marks the end of David Gordon Green’s trilogy

James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers/The Shape | Ryan Green / Universal Pictures

Michael Myers, also called The Shape, exists across multiple timelines. The original one moves in chronological order, excluding the anthological Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Then, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and Halloween: Resurrection decided to only accept the continuity leading up to Halloween II. Rob Zombie’s reboot exists within its own respective timeline.

Filmmaker David Gordon Green’s trilogy started in 2018, which only acknowledges the 1978 classic. The three films are called Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. It’s intended to give both Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Strode a more modern interpretation.

However, Carpenter wasn’t entirely hands-off on Green’s trilogy all the way through Halloween Ends, acting as an executive producer and composer.

John Carpenter said ‘Halloween Ends’ is ‘very good’

According to an interview with Metal Injection, Carpenter talked about Halloween Ends. He started the franchise with the holiday slasher classic, which could potentially inspire some strange feelings seeing other filmmakers instill their voice into the story. However, Carpenter didn’t feel that way at all. In fact, he rather enjoyed Green’s adaptation and conclusion.

“There’s not much,” Carpenter said. “I don’t really have a feeling about it. My movie kind of ended in 1978, that’s the movie I’m proud of. And ever since then there’s various reincarnations or variations of it. But it’s basically all the same to me.”

Carpenter continued: “I hate to say that. I should be ‘oohing an awing,’ but I don’t care that much. It’s nice. This last movie, David Gordon Green is an excellent director. And he really did a good job with this trilogy. And so I’m very proud of what he did. I like it, and I like this last movie. It’s very good. Jamie Lee [Curtis] is just sensational, and she’s such a good actress now. I’m so proud of her.”

John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis will always have a special bond

John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis chat on the set of the original HALLOWEEN, which debuted 40 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/ohzoU26vMw — Tribeca (@Tribeca) October 25, 2018

Halloween Ends also gave Curtis the opportunity to return to the character of Strode one final time, which Carpenter loved to see. It will be the final time that she steps into the character’s shoes, but it certainly added a new hint to the beloved franchise. Metal Injection asked if he took any pride in casting her, especially considering what a big Hollywood star she became.

“Well, it was a beginning,” Carpenter said. “But Jamie, she’s matured as an actress and as a person. I’m so proud of her, I can’t tell you. And she has just grown into this wonderful, wonderful actress. So she acquits herself extremely well. And you know, Jamie and I go way back. And we’ve had a love affair since 1978. So you know, I can’t say anything bad about her.”

RELATED: ‘Halloween Kills’ Director Shares Why It’s Hard to Film the Michael Myers Mask