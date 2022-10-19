‘Halloween Ends’: Rob Zombie’s Laurie and Annie Actors Condemn New Film – ‘It Shouldn’t Have Been a ‘Halloween’ Movie’

Halloween Ends is one of the most controversial installments to ever hit the horror movie franchise. Critics, audiences, and even previous stars are giving their take as to why it succeeded or totally failed in Laurie Strode and Michael Myers‘ supposed final showdown.

Danielle Harris previously starred as Laurie’s daughter, Jamie Lloyd, in Halloween 4 and 5, as well as Annie Brackett in Rob Zombie’s Halloween. Meanwhile, Scout Taylor-Compton played Laurie in Rob Zombie’s Halloween movies.

‘Halloween Ends’ concludes David Gordon Green’ trilogy

L-R: Scout Taylor-Compton, James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers, Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, and Danielle Harris | Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic, Ryan Green/Universal Pictures, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

David Gordon Green established a whole new Halloween timeline starting with 2018 installment. The new trilogy ignores all of the sequels following John Carpenter’s 1978 classic. As a result, Laurie and Michael are no longer siblings. Rather, the trilogy deals with the resulting trauma that came as a result of the massacre, setting Haddonfield and Laurie into a downward spiral.

After 2021’s Halloween Kills, Green returns for one final installment to conclude Laurie and Michael’s storyline for good. Halloween Ends follows Corey (Rohan Campbell) when a child he’s babysitting on the spooky holiday accidentally dies under his care. After Michael vanished without a trace, Haddonfield is looking for a new boogeyman to blame, and he’s the perfect target.

Scout Taylor-Compton and Danielle Harris slammed ‘Halloween Ends’

Taylor-Compton and Harris talked all things Halloween Ends on their podcast, Talk Scary To Me. However, they had a fair share of criticisms to talk about, especially since they both played roles in other timelines of the long-running franchise. They liked the story itself, but didn’t think it had any business being the plot in Halloween Ends.

“It was a really cool story if it was about a new serial killer and what it was like for someone to become a serial killer,” Taylor-Compton said. “But then they just kind of threw Michael Myers in there, is what it seemed like to me.”

Harris responded asking “Where are the kills? Where’s Michael? What the hell is going on?” Taylor-Compton explained how much she didn’t like Michael’s weakened state.

“Michael was so weak,” Taylor-Compton said. “Him not showing up until 40 minutes in was so long for a Halloween Michael Myers movie, and the end, for him not to show up and not be strong as f***.I was mortified when he went into that tunnel and [Corey] almost beat his ass. I was mortified. I almost couldn’t look, I was so traumatized about what was happening. An old and weak Michael is not the Michael Myers that we deserve. That is not it. That’s not the last Michael Myers [movie]. I felt so bad for James [Jude Courtney]. Like, this is the end of your Michael Myers?”

Harris said that she actually preferred Corey’s kills to Michael’s, saying that his story is all that kept her interested. “But, it shouldn’t have been a Halloween movie.”

Taylor-Compton concluded: “I know how hard it is to make movies. I also don’t want to offend anybody that made the movie. It’s just our opinion. Now I get when people have opinions about my movies and your movies — I get it.”

Critics are divided over the final installment

Taylor-Compton and Harris aren’t alone in their harsh feelings toward Halloween Ends. At the time of writing, the Rotten Tomatoes critics score sits at 39%, while the audience score hovers at 57%. Some critics loved that the franchise took big creative swings and found it entirely encompassing. However, others felt that it was a letdown as a final conclusion that didn’t fully utilize bringing Jamie Lee Curtis back.

Meanwhile, Green and his team are primed to jump over to The Exorcist next. They’re making reboot/legacy sequels that will also create a new timeline for the horror franchise. Additionally, it’s a planned trilogy that sets to bring something new to one of the scariest movies of all time.

