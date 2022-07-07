Halsey Asks Fans Not to Joke About ‘Being a Bad Mom’: ‘I’d Kill For My Kid’

Halsey became a mother last summer, thus fulfilling their biggest wish. The singer shares more with their fans than many celebrity parents. While Halsey enjoys interacting with their fans on their platforms, often making jokes with them, a fan may have recently taken things too far when they commented on the singer’s parenting skills. Halsey asked their fans not to joke about them “being a bad mom,” saying, “I’d kill for my kid.”

Halsey attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Part of being a celebrity is knowing that there will be several trolls picking and poking at a person’s weaknesses. While Halsey loves interacting with their fans, they understand how to place boundaries, as evidenced in a recent tweet.

The artist welcomed a baby despite battling numerous health conditions. Nonetheless, they enjoy being a mother. But some people have been making jokes about Halsey’s parenting. And the singer drew the line.

Halsey wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I love coming on here and talking with you guys and telling you about all the little details of my life, but I def draw the line at jones about me being a bad mom. Just putting that out there now, so we don’t run into that again. I love a good banter, but I’d kill for my kid.”

They comments came after a fan “joked” that they were a bad mom for being on social media instead of with their child. However, their fans defended them with one saying, “Whoever is saying Halsey is a bad mom does not have kids. Halsey is a great mom. It’s no one’s position to judge her.” Others applauded them for setting boundaries, especially since Halsey is a public figure who’s already been exposed to negative comments about their life.

Halsey always wanted to have children

Halsey has always wanted to be a parent. In January 2021, they posted their announcement on Instagram. The photo showed the “So Good” singer in jeans and a rainbow crochet top against a white fabric background. The caption read, “Surprise.” The singer welcomed their son Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14, 2021, and shared glimpses of their healthy baby boy with the world days later.

The first photo showed the singer holding the child as their partner, Alev Aydin, next to them leaning over the baby in what appears to be a hospital bed. The second picture is a close-up of the singer breastfeeding their son, but only his tiny hands and mouth are in the shot.

Halsey captioned the photo, “Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14.2021.” The singer posted a clear shot of their child on their 27th birthday. The photos officially revealed the child, alongside the caption “The best birthday gift there is.”

This isn’t the first time Halsey has had to fight off fan comments. The singer posted a TikTok video showcasing some comments they had received because of their weight. In the video, the singer attached words like, “Is Halsey ok? Put some meat on those bones”, Halsey, u look sick,” and “Looks unhealthy.”

The video’s description read, “U look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!” Halsey opened up about having been hospitalized and receiving multiple diagnoses such as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Sjörgen’s Syndrome, and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

RELATED: Halsey Releases Personal Music Video for Their New Single ‘So Good’