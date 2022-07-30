Halsey Shares How Ehlers-Danlos Shaped Their ‘Love and Power’ Tour

Halsey is currently on their Love and Power Tour. The singer kicked off the tour in May 2022 and is set to conclude it in September. They recently shared with their followers their health journey, revealing multiple diagnoses and how Ehlers-Danlos shaped their Love and Power Tour.

Halsey tells fans about her health ahead of ‘Love and Power’ Tour

Halsey performs onstage during 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HH)

Halsey loves interacting with her fans. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that she opted to share the news of her multiple diagnoses with them. On May 10, 2022, the artist took to Instagram to give her followers a detailed update on her health.

The update spanned several Instagram Stories and featured the musician in bed with a heart monitor. Due to her allergies causing her to be “hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times” and “seeing like 100,000 doctors,” Halsey was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, POTS, and Sjörgen’s Syndrome.

She revealed her condition had worsened since welcoming her son, Ender. Despite the multiple diagnoses, Halsey assured their fans that the Love and Power Tour was still on and that nothing would change.

“I’m on a treatment plan right now. I’m in rehearsals for the tour,” she continued. “Honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off of everything, and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active.”

Halsey shares how Ehlers-Danlos affected their life

A lot of the visuals relate back to the stuff I’m going through with my body. Just a really cool way of expressing Ehlers Danlos ? hypermobility etc it’s so hauntingly beautiful one of my fav visuals and the dancers were so talented https://t.co/9gULiFtMBM — h (@halsey) June 13, 2022

Halsey has been vocal about their diagnoses and their impact on their life. They frequently conduct Q&As on their Twitter page about their career and life, where fans can ask questions for them to answer.

In June 2022, one Twitter user asked, “Can u explain the graveyard visuals? is there any symbolic meaning behind it or does it just look cool?” The singer replied to the fan, saying, “A lot of the visuals relate back to the stuff I’m going through with my body. Just a really cool way of expressing Ehlers-Danlos hypermobility etc.”

Halsey has also dedicated their platform to educating their fans on their illnesses. When a fan asked them on Twitter if it was possible to visit a doctor for an Endometriosis remedy, the singer replied, “Autoimmune issues are incredibly hard to diagnose, which makes them hard to treat. They can disguise themselves as other illnesses, and symptoms from one illness can play off symptoms of another. Most people spend years looking for the right diagnosis before they can treat it.”

What is Ehlers-Danlos, and is it treatable?

According to Healthline, there are 13 types of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The outlet notes that Ehlers-Danlos can affect connective tissues that structure and support the bones, skin, blood vessels, joints, and organs. People with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome may have fragile stretchy skin prone to breaking, loose joints, and experience easy bruising or hypermobility (as in Halsey’s case).

EDS isn’t curable, but the symptoms are treatable. Treatment for EDS includes surgery, pain management medication, and physical therapy. A doctor may prescribe aspirins, antihistamines, and other drugs.

RELATED: Halsey Fans Leave Mid-Show After Pro-Choice Speech: ‘I Don’t Know Why You Came to a Halsey Concert’