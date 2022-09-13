The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 arrives on Sept. 14, and the new episodes will return viewers to Gilead, where they’ll learn what becomes of June (Elisabeth Moss) after season 4’s bombshell finale. Fans have been eager to see where the Hulu series takes things, especially with the revelation that it’s only getting one more season after this. Needless to say, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere is highly anticipated — but what time does it debut on Hulu?

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 will show the fallout of season 4

Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is picking up on a dark and thrilling note, with its premiere poised to show the fallout of June’s actions at the end of season 4. For those in need of a refresher, June brutally killed Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) during the finale, pushing her away from Luke (O-T Fagbenle) — and making her a bigger threat to those leading Gilead.

According to Hulu’s synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, June will have to face what she’s done when the new episodes debut. But her defiance may weaken Gilead, leaving an opening for its opponents to stop its expansion:

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

From the looks of Hulu’s trailer, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 will deliver another emotional batch of episodes. And with any luck, they’ll offer some pay-off for June and her allies.

So, what time does The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere on Hulu?

What time is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 premiere on Hulu?

With so much to look forward to when The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 debuts, when can fans expect the premiere on Hulu? The first two chapters of the 10-episode season will arrive on Sept. 14 at 12 a.m. ET. After that, new installments will drop every Wednesday at that time.

With the fifth outing taking fans through to November, there’s plenty to look forward to over the next couple of months. That includes a clash between June and the now-widowed Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).

What will the premiere cover when it hits Hulu?

That’s right. Although Commander Waterford’s death leaves Gilead scared and picking up the pieces, Serena Joy promises to be the real match for June in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. The trailer for the new season shows both of them hellbent on revenge. And it looks like the first two episodes will center on their enmity.

IMDb has listed the titles and synopses for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episodes 1 and 2, and both “Morning” and “Ballet” promise that June and Serena will grapple with Fred’s death throughout the premiere.

The synopsis for “Morning” states simply, “June confronts the consequences of killing Fred. A scared Serena makes an unexpected decision.” Meanwhile, the description for “Ballet” goes slightly more in-depth: “June struggles to move on with her life in Toronto. Serena plans an elaborate memorial. Aunt Lydia and Janine prepare Esther for her first posting as a Handmaid.”

We’ll have to wait to see exactly how things play out, but the Commander’s death will probably prove a turning point of this series — though it’s hard to say which side it will benefit in the end.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres on Hulu on Sept. 14 at 12 a.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: First Photos Give Major Clues About Serena Joy