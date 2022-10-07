Hannah Ferrier Says ‘It’s a Little Bit Annoying’ That Andy Cohen Doesn’t Watch ‘Below Deck’

Former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Hannah Ferrier said Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen is great at his job but was pretty annoyed that Cohen didn’t seem to watch Below Deck.

Cohen, who hosts Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been dogged in the past for being less interested in Below Deck cast members when they appeared on the show or when he hosted a reunion. And Ferrier seemed to agree.

Hannah doesn’t think Andy Cohen watched ‘Below Deck’

While promoting The Real Love Boat, Ferrier was asked if Cohen was a Below Deck fan and if he had a favorite Bravolebrity. “He definitely does [have a favorite],” Ferrier told The Hit Network. “So he’s great at his job. He’s a professional. But it used to be a little bit annoying because you could tell that he didn’t watch the show.”

Andy Cohen, Hannah Ferrier | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

While Ferrier felt that Cohen didn’t watch the show she admitted she never actually asked him.

She did dish about going to the WWHL Clubhouse when she was on Below Deck Med. “Oh, it’s so much fun. You go into hair and makeup like four hours down there and they just start plying you with champagne so that you’re really loose-lipped when you actually go on. And it’s live.”

Andy Cohen admits he mainly watches ‘Housewives’ and documentaries

Cohen told Bravo Insider that he doesn’t watch a lot of network-type television. “I mean, it’s got to be the [Real] Housewives,” he said. Adding that he watches “a lot of documentaries. I don’t watch a lot of TV TV.”

But Cohen acknowledged the success of Below Deck translates to dollars for the network. “I was like, get a bunch more boats in the water because I realized this could go on with different casts and different groups and different boats [and] as many places as we wanted to,” he said.

Cohen also views Below Deck and other non-Housewives series as a creative way Bravo has expanded its footprint. “I think it’s one of the last brands in television that matters, and I think it’s really an incredible statement that the team at Bravo has been able to keep creating new big hits outside of the [Real] Housewives and Top Chef, which have been, you know, going for so long,” he said. “That you’ve got Below Deck and Southern Charm and all these other shows, and it’s still an exciting place to be a part of.”

He’s been criticized for how he’s conducted ‘Below Deck’ reunions in the past

Social media lit up with criticism of Cohen after the Below Deck Season 7 reunion, which is when he admitted he is more of a “hired hand” for Bravo. “I am more of a hired hand as the host of the Below Deck reunion,” he said on his Sirius XM radio show in 2020. “I don’t have anything to do with Below Deck. I’m not a producer.”

“When Bravo asked me to host the reunion, I said to all the producers, ‘You guys, people are reacting so strongly to what’s going on in the misogyny and the whole thing.’ I want to make sure that I represent what everyone is so upset about,” he added. “And so that’s part of the reason that I feel bad that I failed people because I’m not a producer of the show, as a producer of The Real Housewives of Dallas or all the Housewives.”

Cohen admitted he has more information about Housewives going into reunions. “And I just feel so much more authority to sit there and be like, that’s not true. I’m not an executive producer of the show. I don’t even see cuts. Maybe I would have watched and said, ‘Hey, can you add me being tougher on the guys’ if there’s more to that, which I would think that there was.”