Hannah Ferrier Return to ‘Below Deck’ Someday? She Reveals Why She’d Never Return Full-Time [Exclusive]

Has the Below Deck ship officially sailed as far as former chief stew Hannah Ferrier is concerned? Below Deck executive producer Mark Cronin recently said he’d love to have Ferrier return to the series and she could work on the Caribbean or Australia shows.

But Ferrier recently told Showbiz Cheat Sheet her time working as a chief stew for an entire Below Deck season is likely only going to be seen in reruns. “No, I don’t,” she laughed when asked if she wanted to return to Below Deck.

But that doesn’t mean she’d never consider making a guest appearance.

Hannah Ferrier would do relief work on ‘Below Deck’

Ferrier said she would love to help Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck or Captain Jason Chambers on Below Deck Down Under. But only in a relief-type capacity.

Hannah Ferrier, Colin Macy-O’Toole | Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

“I definitely wouldn’t go in and start a season expecting to finish it,” she shared. “I’m good friends with Lee. I had a chat with him last week and I’m friends with Jason who does [Below Deck] Down Under. So with those two, if they needed help and like I said, to Lee, we were talking about an interview I’d done. And I said to Lee, ‘If you needed help away from Below Deck, I would come help you.’ Because I respect and I like him.”

Hannah shares why her full-time ‘Below Deck’ chief stew days are in the past

Ferrier is currently running more than one business, which includes being a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, her podcast, and Ocean International Training Academy. Her daughter Ava is also an on-the-go active toddler. So the grueling work as a yachtie isn’t as appealing to her anymore.

But she said she’d drop in for fun if there was an opportunity to do temp work on the show. “I think if someone quit or got fired and they needed me to come and help them, those two captains, I would do it,” she said. “But I don’t think I would be like, OK cool. I’ll just go back and start doing year after year. Because it’s very physically strenuous as well.”

Ferrier recently wrapped filming new reality show The Real Love Boat. She said filming Below Deck Mediterranean versus The Real Love Boat was like night and day. “The one thing that was very important to [Mark Cronin] was that he wants to keep [the show] as genuine as possible,” Ferrier said about filming Below Deck.

“So even though I was five seasons into that show, I was still a chief stew on camera,” she added. “There wasn’t any kind of special treatment. There are always rumors going around in Bravoland that they have people coming in, like, off camera to clean for us. I’m like, ‘No, we don’t!’ That’s why we look so exhausted and we’re so grumpy all the time [laughs]. But to his credit, he did keep it genuine.”

“With The Real Love Boat, it was obviously just really nice to be kind of treated like talent,” she said. “It’s such a different show and I’m in such a different position.”

Hannah was hilariously tight-lipped about those stories with Captain Jason

Both Ferrier and Chambers teased that they had funny stories about knowing each other from the yachting world. In fact, Ferrier hinted she might have Chambers on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast where they could spill a few.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet tried to pry something out of her. But she wouldn’t give anything up. “He’s great,” she laughed. “But, what you put on TV, you’re fine with it being out there. But us yachties need to be loyal and stick together and not tell the secrets of drunken antics.”

