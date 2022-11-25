‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ by John Lennon and Yoko Ono Lyrics Meaning (According to Fans)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono are the songwriters behind “Happy Xmas (War Is Over,)” not so secretly alluding to the meaning behind this protest song. Here’s what fans said about the meaning behind the Christmas hit.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono released ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Beatle John Lennon (1940-1980) and his wife Yoko Ono in their bed in the Presidential Suite of the Hilton Hotel, Amsterdam | Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“Happy Xmas (War is Over)” came after more than two years of peace activism for the couple. In 1969, Lennon and Ono hosted their infamous honeymoon “bed-in,” with Lennon releasing the solo song, “Imagine.”

“So this is Christmas / And what have you done,” the lyrics state. “Another year over / And a new one just begun / And so this is Christmas / I hope you have fun / The near and the dear ones / The old and the young.”

The message of this song was broadcasted publicly, with Smooth Radio reporting, the couple “rented billboard spaces in 12 major cities around the world, for the display of black-and-white posters that declared ‘WAR IS OVER! If You Want It – Happy Christmas from John & Yoko.’”

The meaning behind ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over) according to fans

As a holiday protest song, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” was released in 1971 — the same time as the Vietnam War. Fans also commented on the overall meaning of the song, which extends beyond the Vietnam War.

“I think this is one of most beautiful songs ever written,” one YouTube comment read. “It echoes all our thoughts not only for one day but for every day of our years. Thank you John and Yoko.”

“Not only is it the best Christmas song; it is a hymn to brotherhood because love has no race, sex, religion or gender, one more proof of Lennon’s genius in other words,” another YouTuber wrote. “We are in time to unite and change the world. Thanks, John, for the beautiful songs you gave us.”

Listeners still debate whether Lennon whispered his son’s name in the “Happy Xmas” introduction. Some interpreted the introduction as John Lennon and Yoko Ono wishing each other a Happy Christmas, with Julian as another way of saying “John.”

“I know I might be late to this, but the fact that John in the beginning of this song says, ‘Happy Christmas Julian’ just made me cry,” one Reddit user said, noting Lennon’s son from his first marriage. “I never have realized this until now… it still made me so happy that he decided to put Julian in a song.”

Other musicians covered ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ by John Lennon and Yoko Ono

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” was later covered and re-recorded by Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, and other well-known artists. Still, the Lennon and Ono version remains the most popular with over 370 million Spotify plays.

Other Beatles members recorded solo holiday songs. That includes Paul McCartney, who released “Wonderful Christmastime.” Now, music by the Beatles and Lennon is available on most major streaming platforms.

