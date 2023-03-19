‘Harlem’ Star Meagan Good Reveals What She Considered Doing After Her Divorce From DeVon Franklin

It’s been a year since one of fans’ favorite celebrity couples split. Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin called it quits, shocking millions. It was a course of her life that Good admits she never expected to happen. She was so lost in the process that she considered practicing celibacy again.

Good and Franklin announced their split after nine years of marriage. The divorce was finalized shortly before their 10-year wedding anniversary. The Nickelodeon alum recently told ESSENCE that the divorce was not her choice, but insisted that cheating never played a part in it, and that she was dedicated to staying for the good, bad, and ugly.

“It’s nothing that I would have ever chosen, and when I realized that it was happening, I was devastated. I was like, ‘This is me, Lord. I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability. I don’t understand why I did all these things, and then this is my end result,’” she explained.

In the end, she considered practicing celibacy because she was so unclear on what to do with her heartache. Also, Good is a devoted Christian. “I struggled with that. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I should be celibate now. I don’t know what I should do.’ I even was at a point early on when I felt, obviously, I still believe in Jesus, but I’m not sure what to believe about anything else anymore,” she admitted.

The ‘Harlem’ star practiced celibacy before marrying DeVon Franklin

Celibacy isn’t a foreign concept for Good. she practiced celibacy on and off for years before meeting Franklin. But after a devastating breakup, she decided to get serious about it. At that time, she met Franklin, who was also celibate for 10 years. The two even chronicled their celibacy journey together in the 2016 book, The Wait, and spoke on the benefits of the practice.

“It made our whole relationship be about us and getting to know each other,” Good said in an interview with Voice of Hope, as reported by The YBF. “There was no confusion.”

She added: “One of the things I noticed right off the bat is I had more clarity, I had more self-worth, I had more peace of mind, and I just was a lot more relaxed and sure of myself,” she said.

Despite the heartbreaking split, Meagan Good says she is optimistic about her future

Now that Good is single again, she says she still believes in love. Her divorce happened before her 40th birthday and on the heels of her Amazon series premiering. She says she is in the prime of her life. Good is also excited about becoming a mother one day, something she says she has always dreamed of. She debunked rumors that her marriage ended because she didn’t want children.

Good also insists there are no hard feelings toward her ex. In fact, she told ESSENCE that he’s a “beautiful person.”