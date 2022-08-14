‘Harley Quinn’ Renewal Odds: Executive Producers Remain Optimistic

HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into one streaming service provider next year. Creating a single streaming service isn’t what has fans and the entertainment industry feeling a bit nervous about the merger. After the announcement, several HBO Max originals appeared to disappear from the platform, and at least one movie has been shelved. The swiftness of the changes has insiders worried that the new management team will cancel many of HBO Max’s original projects to save money. While casts and crews across the industry are anxious, the executive producers behind the animated series, Harley Quinn, are choosing to remain optimistic about things.

‘Harley Quinn’ executive producers are feeling hopeful about a fourth season

While the world waits to see what happens to their favorite HBO Max properties, one crew isn’t particularly concerned. The production team behind Harley Quinn still feels good about the chance of their show being picked up for a fourth season. In an interview with The Wrap, executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker said they still feel like their project fits the streaming service provider.

Harley Quinn | HBO

The EPs also argue that their show is unique enough to be greatly missed if season 4 didn’t happen. Halpern told The Wrap, “we feel from the vibes we’re getting from the executives and people like that around the show that it’s doing well for them. I feel like it’s got a hardcore fan base and I don’t feel like DC has a lot of other shows that are like it. So if ours was to go away, I think it would leave a big hole. We feel hopeful.”

Season 3 is admittedly a bit shorter than previous seasons of the show, but that doesn’t mean anything ominous. Season 1 and 2 of Harley Quinn were originally housed on DC Universe. The first two seasons offered fans 13 animated episodes. When HBO Max absorbed the niche provider, Harley Quinn was added to the platform. Season 3 included 10 episodes. A shorter season is more in line with HBO Max’s production strategies.

Whether the series will return for a season 4 is still up in the air. Season 3 was released on July 28. It can take HBO Max months to announce renewals and cancelations, so fans just need to stay tuned. A lack of announcement doesn’t mean the series is doomed, though.

Kaley Cuoco has a second HBO Max series that fans are worried about

While the executive producers of Harley Quinn are feeling decent about their chances of continuing the series, fans aren’t sure. Kaley Cuoco, who voices Harley Quinn, hasn’t openly commented on the HBO Max situation. Still, she might be feeling a touch stressed. Cuoco isn’t just working on Harley Quinn for HBO Max, her series The Flight Attendant is also housed on the platform.

Kaley Cuoco | Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Cuoco was initially undecided about continuing the series for a third season. She’s changed her mind in recent days. Cuoco told Variety that she could see returning for another season of the acclaimed series. She admitted that season two was “heavy” and might have factored into why she initially seemed reluctant to return for more. With a bit of breathing room, she’s ready to head back in if the storyline is right. Whether there will be somewhere for the series to return is anyone’s guess.

