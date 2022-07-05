Harrison Ford Said the ‘Total Loss of Privacy’ That Comes With Fame Is ‘Incalculable’

While there are many perks to being famous, some celebrities cannot handle living in the spotlight. Having a life of fame can overwhelm some aspiring stars, but even well-known Hollywood stars have spoken about how much they don’t like being famous. Newer celebs to iconic stars, such as Julia Roberts and Harrison Ford, all have something they hate about achieving fame and fortune. For Ford, it’s the lack of any privacy as he became an international star. After an almost 60-year acting career, he’s had plenty of time to adapt to the constant spotlight. However, Ford doesn’t like the trade-off of privacy for fame.

Harrison Ford dislikes the loss of privacy that comes with fame

Harrison Ford at ‘The Expendables 3’ premiere | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

When Harrison Ford started his journey to follow his acting passion, he knew he would be under scrutiny. However, he did not realize that being famous equaled never having privacy until he was well on his way to superstardom. Digital Spy covered the 2010 interview with WENN where Ford revealed just how much he disliked being famous.

Ford said, “There’s nothing good about being famous. You always think, ‘If I’m successful, then I’ll have opportunities.’ You never figure the cost of fame will be a total loss of privacy. That’s incalculable.” The Indiana Jones star continued, “It was unanticipated and I’ve never enjoyed it. You can get the table you want in a restaurant. It gets you doctor’s appointments. But what’s that worth? Nothing.”

Ford may hate the lack of privacy that comes with his fame, but he admits that fortune is a positive. The multi-award-winning actor shared, “I’m in it for the money. And I mean that in the nicest way possible. This is my job.” Like most workers, Ford is not happy with all aspects of his job, but fans are thankful he stuck with his career for over half a century. Many could not imagine anyone else playing Indiana Jones, as Ford’s quick wit and naturalistic performance are one of the highlights of the film series.

Headlining Hollywood comes with unforeseeable sacrifices

Starring in popular films for almost 60 years, Harrison Ford understands the pros and cons of being famous. While the iconic star struggled to get noticed when breaking into the industry, his breakout role in George Lucas’ American Graffiti paved Ford’s way to superstardom. By the late 1970s, Ford played one of his most notable roles as Han Solo in the Stars Wars film franchise. He continued on to play the role of the world’s favorite adventuring hero in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. After the movie’s huge success, winning five Academy Awards, Ford committed to becoming the one and only Indiana Jones in the iconic film series. He is keeping a strong grip on the role, playing the fan-favorite character in the fifth installment of Indiana Jones set to release in June 2023.

Ford’s long and successful career in Hollywood has resulted in a $300 million net worth. He enjoys his fortune and sharing his talent with movie-goers, but he understands just how much his fame and fortune have cost him with the many sacrifices throughout the years. One upside to Ford’s worldwide success and recognition is his ability to have great involvement in environmental conservation to help protect nature.

Other famous stars speak out about the downside of fame

Harrison Ford is just one of the many celebrities who have talked about their dislike of fame. Billie Eilish regrets losing her teenage years as the young star rose to fame. Kylie Jenner, Amanda Seyfried, and Megan Fox agree that anxiety and getting judged are major downsides to being famous. Many other stars, including Brad Pitt and Robert Pattinson, are in the same corner as Ford and agree losing privacy is the worst part of being in the spotlight.

