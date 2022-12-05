‘Harry & Meghan’: The Netflix Docuseries Will Premiere Sooner Than Expected

In a move that has stunned everyone, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bringing their personal story and perspective to Netflix. The royal couple’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is slated to give the public unprecedented access to their romance, their time in the royal family, and their decision to step away from their lives as working royals.

The highly anticipated series will debut much sooner than expected.

‘Harry & Meghan’ will debut on Netflix Dec. 8

Fans were stunned when Netflix announced a docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance, which includes their shocking decision to leave the royal family. The two-part docuseries will be directed by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

The official decision for the show reads,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.

Volume I, which includes episodes 1-3, will debut on Dec. 8. Volume II, which includes episodes 4-6, will debut on Dec. 15.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have originally wanted a Netflix series about their lives

Initially, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their Netflix deal, no one believed they would be doing a personal documentary about their lives or their time with the royal family. In fact, it may not have originally been what they intended. “The thing to remember is that Harry and Meghan never really wanted to do this project,” Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden said via Express. “When they signed up for Netflix, it was to make a programme [sic]. They had this vision of sort of being like Barack and Michelle Obama and making very worthy documentaries.”

However, during major changes at Netflix, the royal couple’s plans changed. As a result, Harry & Meghan is very much a Netflix project, not something done by the couple’s company Archewell.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Meghan told Variety. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Royal experts are slamming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for ‘Harry & Meghan’

It’s no mystery that the Sussexes’ relationship with the British royal family is currently strained. It doesn’t appear that it will get any better with the debut of the docuseries, especially since Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently visiting the United States on tour.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti states that he believes the Sussexes are attempting to still the future King and Queen Consort’s thunder. “When did the royal family become the Kardashians, and who’s the driving force behind that because whoever it is I think it’s time she stops,” he said during an episode of Royally Us. “I have to say this trailer is everything we expected and worse.”

We doubt that Buckingham Palace is happy either. However, everyone is going to have to wait and see what is said when the documentary does premiere

