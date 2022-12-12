‘Harry & Meghan’: The Vol. 2 Trailer Is All About Their Royal Exit

Harry & Meghan, the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries that examines the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story and experiences within the royal family is a global hit. Though many people assumed that it would be an attack on the British royal family, it has been anything but.

Now, as fans anticipate the debut of Vol. 2 of the series, the trailer reveals that it will be all about the couple’s stunning exit as working members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss in ‘Harry & Meghan’ | Netflix

‘Harry & Meghan’ Vol. 1 addressed the toxic U.K. press

Fans worldwide watched when Netflix dropped Harry & Meghan Vol. 1. The first three episodes addressed the couple’s love story and the U.K. press’ racist attacks on Meghan. However, despite what has been put out there, it is far from the salacious information that people assumed it would be.

The official series description reads,

Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.

The Vol. 2 trailer is all about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit

The final episodes of the Sussexes docuseries Harry & Meghan is set to air on Netflix on Dec. 15. This time, they will be directly addressing what happened to trigger their shocking royal exit. The trailer opens with the pair speaking about their royal exit, including their fears as their security was being pulled and their Canadian location was being compromised.

Fans will recall that film mogul Tyler Perry stepped in to aid the couple, sending his private jet to get them in California, housing them at his home, and paying for security for several months. The trailer also goes into the isolation from royal aids that aided in trying to discredit Meghan and Prince Harry while upholding Prince William’s status as the future Crowned King.

The pair also seemingly address the status of their lives now, creating the home they’ve always dreamed of for their children Archie and Lilibeth.

Harry & Meghan reminisce about their whirlwind first dance as husband and wife.

Volume I: Now Streaming

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/EKDx3hPmuS — Netflix (@netflix) December 10, 2022

‘Harry & Meghan’ Vol. 2 may directly address the couple’s issues with the British royal family

Thus far, the Sussexes have been extremely diplomatic regarding the royal family. Prince Harry discussed the institution that guides his family, and Meghan did address the formality within the royal family. However, most of their focus has been on the racism that Meghan endured at the hands of the British royal press and the press’ obsession with intruding on the personal lives of the royals from the late Princess Diana moving forward.

However, episodes four through six might see the couple directly addressing what happened between them and the remaining senior royals and why Prince Harry’s once extremely close bond with his brother Prince William is now severed.

Thus far, Buckingham Palace has not had to issue a statement regarding the series because it has remained focused on Prince Harry and Meghan’s experiences specifically, but that could all change by the time Vol. 2 airs on Dec. 15.