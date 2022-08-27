‘Harry Potter’: All of the Actors Who Played Voldemort in the Movies

Vader. Thanos. Sauron. Magneto. Dracula. Blofeld. Voldemort. Some of the most iconic villains in cinematic history need only one name to gain instant recognition from movie buffs.

He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named has been portrayed by five actors thus far in the ubiquitous Harry Potter movie franchise. Here’s a look at all of the Lord Voldemort actors.

Richard Bremmer was the first Lord Voldemort

Richard Bremmer, el primer actor en interpretar a Voldemort en Harry Potter, festeja sus 64 años. ¡Felicidades, primer innombrable! pic.twitter.com/FMgiRqE2pQ — SYFYLA (@SYFYLA) January 27, 2017

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, we only get a glimpse of Voldemort living on the edge of death and needing unicorn blood to even stay barely alive in his quest to return to his once-powerful form.

English actor Richard Bremmer, with credits such as The 13th Warrior and Les Misérables to his name, according to IMDb, appeared as Voldemort at the end of The Sorcerer’s Stone. The back of Professor Quirrell’s head shows his CGI face as he tries to tell the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher how to get the sorcerer’s stone by using the magic mirror and Harry Potter.

Christian Coulson as Tom Riddle

On this day in 1978: Christian Coulson, who plays Tom Marvolo Riddle in #HarryPotter and the Chamber of Secrets is born. pic.twitter.com/M2Ams1veOC — Wizards and Whatnot (@Wizards_Whatnot) October 3, 2016

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets ups the antagonism with diary entries from a 16-year-old named Tom Marvolo Riddle. It turns out Riddle decided to rid the world of Muggles way back in 1943 after learning he was the Heir to Slytherin.

As IMDb reports, English heartthrob Christian Coulson gave fans a glance into the humanity behind Voldemort and that he wasn’t inherently evil. Riddle was abandoned by his Muggle-born father before he was born after learning his wife was a magic-using witch. No wonder Riddle/Voldemort hates Muggles.

Coulson has also appeared in Nashville and Gossip Girl.

Frank Dillane in that Horcrux flashback

Frank Dillane on Fear the Walking Dead season 2 – and playing a young Voldemort https://t.co/FMq9o7rotu #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/egQoU8bCNy — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) April 10, 2016

Frank Dillane is the second person to play a 16-year-old Tom Riddle. He discusses a rare form of dark magic called a Horcrux with Professor Horace Slughorn, the head of Slytherin’s house in the 1940s.

Dillane also appeared in Fear the Walking Dead, a spinoff to AMC’s hit show.

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as 11-year-old Voldemort

Also in The Half-Blood Prince, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin appears as 11-year-old Tom Riddle at the orphanage where Professor Dumbledore counsels him, convincing him to come to Hogwarts.

It’s like Obi-Wan and Anakin all over again. Despite Dumbledore’s best efforts to keep Tom from going down the path of evil, Tom eventually succumbs to the dark side.

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin starred in the After series of movies following his time on Harry Potter, according to IMDb. His uncles are Hollywood A-listers, one of whom took the role of Voldemort and made it his own.

Ralph Fiennes doesn’t want anyone else to play Voldemort

Daniel Radcliffe and Ralph Fiennes at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire | John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Ralph Fiennes portrayed the best, most chilling, and iconic version of Lord Voldemort. He initially turned down the role before his sister convinced him that Voldemort is, perhaps, one of the biggest antagonists in all of cinema.

He first appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before returning to The Order of the Phoenix and The Deathly Hallows 1 & 2.

Without his nephews’ influence, someone else would have played the iconic role. But Fiennes was clearly meant to play Harry’s antagonist. His slithering movements and ghastly voice brought Voldemort’s character to life in a way no one else could.

Will Voldemort appear in any future incarnations of Harry Potter? That depends on the commercial success of Fantastic Beasts and any possible series that could show up on HBO Max.

