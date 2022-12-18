‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson Strongly Disagreed With Results of ‘Who Is Most Fanciable?’ Competition

Actors Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson both have extraordinary fan bases from the Harry Potter franchise and beyond. As with any franchise, their diehard fans can get a little out of hand. They once pit Radcliffe and Pattinson against each other in a “who is most fanciable?” competition. However, neither actor agreed with who would ultimately be victorious in this contest based on attraction.

Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson first co-starred in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

L-R: Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Radcliffe and Pattinson co-starred in the fourth installment titled Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The title character actor already had a few movies in the franchise under his belt, but his colleague was new to the series. Pattinson played Cedric Diggory, a member of the Hufflepuff House. He was the captain of his house’s Quidditch team, playing the role of the Seeker. Later, Peter Pettigrew obeyed Lord Voldemort’s orders and killed Cedric.

Pattinson ultimately found a massive franchise of his own to star in. Only a few short years later, he played Edward Cullen in Twilight opposite Kristen Stewart. While not praised to the degree of Harry Potter, Pattinson certainly achieved further international success thanks to the vampire teen romance.

Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson strongly disagreed with ‘who is most fanciable?’ competition

Susan Blackhall’s book, Daniel Radcliffe: The Biography, touched on the lead actor’s relationship with Pattinson. The fans certainly found both performers to be incredibly attractive, pitting them against one another in a “who is most fanciable?” competition. Pattinson said that the franchise’s lead “would win every time.” However, Radcliffe heavily disagreed with this result.

“He is much prettier and can be more charming,” Radcliffe said. “And he can do that thing of being sultry and sexy. Rob can just stand there and look at something and start to smolder. I just can’t do that. I’m a natural fidget.”

Needless to say, Radcliffe and Pattinson each have their own particular charm that draws audiences in.

Both of their careers went outside of franchises

Radcliffe and Pattinson both took their careers outside of the Hollywood franchise system after gaining success. Radcliffe diversified his work with horror in The Woman in Black, but he also embraced his romantic side with Kill Your Darlings and What If. Radcliffe wasn’t afraid to get silly with his cameo in Trainwreck as The Dogwalker or playing the title character in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Meanwhile, Pattinson started dipping his feet into different forms of filmmaking mid-Twilight with Water for Elephants and Cosmopolis. He dug deeper into independent filmmaking with The Rover, Maps to the Stars, and The Childhood of a Leader. Pattinson worked with fascinating directors, such as Claire Denis with High Life and Robert Eggers with The Lighthouse. However, he most recently returned to another franchise with the DC Extended Universe’s The Batman. Next, Pattinson is joining forces with Bong Joon Ho for Mickey 17, which still has the plot details deep under wraps.