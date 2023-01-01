‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Would’ve Stolen 2 Props if They Weren’t Given to Him

Much like Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe’s life changed drastically when he was only 11 years old. The year was marked by him beating out thousands of people for the titular role in the Harry Potter movies. While Radcliffe had done some professional acting before, playing The Chosen One would change the very course of his career. He became a household name and made millions of dollars thanks to his portrayal of the wizard.

‘Harry Potter’ main cast members Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint | Warner Bros./Newsmakers

Daniel Radcliffe devoted years of his life to filming and promoting the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Though Radcliffe initially only signed on to the first two Harry Potter movies, he would go on to star in all eight. Though his parents made it clear that he could quit at any time, Radcliffe loved being on film sets. He found them preferable to attending traditional school and continued to develop a deep love for acting. The Equus actor would spend 10 years of his life playing the bold wizard, and the role would define a huge chunk of his childhood and adolescence.

What props did the actor take from the set?

Saying goodbye to the Harry Potter franchise certainly wasn’t an easy thing to do. Thus it makes sense that the actor took something other than memories with him when he left the set for good. But just what props did Radcliffe take to commemorate his decade as the boy who lived? While speaking with Collider, the actor revealed the two items that he asked for permission to take as mementos.

“One thing I did take I did ask for,” Radcliffe shared. “I would have stolen it had they not given it to me. But I did ask for it, and they complied, was the glasses. I’ve got two sets of the glasses. One from the first movie, which are tiny now, and one from the last movie. And they’re both the lens-less pairs, because that’s the ones we used more often, so they’re the ones I associated more with Harry. Yeah, those would be my souvenirs.”

Emma Watson also asked permission to take props from the ‘Harry Potter’ set

Of course, Radcliffe wasn’t the only member of the Harry Potter cast to walk away with some cool props. Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger in the films, also took a few items home with her. Like Radcliffe, she asked for permission. However, her items were unique to her character and her journey.

“I asked for permission to take Hermione’s time-turner from the third movie, and the cloak, and my wand,” Watson revealed in her own interview with Collider. “So those are my three things that I took with me.” It’s pretty cool that both Radcliffe and Waston got some props to take home with them. Considering the time and energy they put into making the Harry Potter movies, it makes sense that they’d want a few keepsakes.