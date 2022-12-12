‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Had a Sweet Celebration on the Last Day of Filming

Thanks to the eight Harry Potter movies, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint spent a full decade of their lives together. Filming and promoting the blockbuster films meant that they were constantly thrust in close proximity to one another. Unlike their beloved characters, the pair always got along very well and had a familial type relationship with one another. Throughout the 10 years, they made lots of memories together. And on the last official day of filming, they shared a moment that was both literally, and figuratively, sweet.

‘Harry Potter’ stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Rupert Grint treated the ‘Harry Potter’ cast and crew to ice cream on the last day of filming

It’s no secret that emotions were high on the last day of filming the Harry Potter movies. Potterheads who’ve seen behind-the-scenes footage of Daniel Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint’s last scene know this all too well. The trio was all moved to tears after “cut” was yelled for the final time. But there were also moments of joy and levity on the last day of filming. In fact, Grint decided to celebrate by treating the cast and crew to ice cream.

Emma Watson explains why her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star purchased an ice cream truck

But Grint didn’t just bring a few gallons of ice cream to set. He instead brought his own personal ice cream truck. While on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Watson revealed that her fellow co-star was an ice cream truck owner. “Rupert bought an ice cream truck,” she said. “I’m not even kidding. He actually said to me, he was just being quite serious, he said, ‘If I hadn’t become an actor, I seriously would have considered being an ice cream man.’ I was like, ‘Okay, cool, well.’ So he’s kind of like fulfilled both dreams, you know? It’s not just like he’s bought the truck to kind of drive around, kind of for show. It actually has all of the ice cream in it. All of like the little chocolate drops and everything. It’s amazing.”

The actors served the sweet treats together on the last day of filming

Grint’s two dreams collided on the final day of shooting. While speaking with Collider, Grint revealed that he brought his fully stocked truck to the Harry Potter set. “I brought it to the last day of filming,” he shared. Continuing on, the Servant actor shared that he and Watson passed out the sweet treats to the cast and crew. “Yeah, me and Emma both were serving,” he explained. “Yeah, it was really good.”

Bringing his ice cream truck to the set was a great treat. Especially since Grint had to stop taking the van out frequently due to demand. “I don’t very often anymore, ’cause I’ve found that when I take it out, I form queues of people wanting ice cream,” Grint admitted. “It’s quite a tricky thing.” It’s certainly sweet that Grint wanted to treat those on the Harry Potter set to ice cream. And it’s no surprise that Watson stepped in to help him serve it up. After all, Watson hosted a dinner party for the cast at her home near the end of filming. It certainly seems like food was a great way for the creatives to celebrate everything they’d accomplished.