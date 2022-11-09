‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Is the Reason Tom Felton Wrote His Autobiography

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has released his autobiography, Beyond the Wand. The book includes all his stories about making the eight Harry Potter films. It also gets really personal about his time in rehab. Felton credits Emma Watson with encouraging him to write the book.

Tom Felton | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

Felton was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Nov. 1 to discuss the book. Here’s what Watson contributed to Beyond the Wand, which is available now.

Emma Watson made Tom Felton’s book what it is

Felton was collecting his stories, but they were just notes. He and Watson talk a lot anyway, so Watson gave Felton the inspiration to embellish his stories and really get to the heart of them.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Tom Felton Got Caught Stealing a Porno

“Emma was a big inspiration for me to finish the book actually and not just tell the small stories or the shorter version of the stories because a lot of these started from scraps of paper,” Felton said on Happy Sad Confused. “I’d come off stage from a Comic-Con which we’ve seen each other at as well. The stories would flesh out a little bit more in my head so I’d quickly take that to a piece of paper. Once she read those pieces of paper and laughed her ass off, she said I should continue writing more so that’s a nice encouragement.”

Emma Watson wrote the forward for Tom Felton

Felton goes into his relationship with Watson in Beyond the Wand. Although fans keep hoping to find out they were romantic, Felton doesn’t go there. But, he does share how he insulted her when they first met at the audition for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Watson let bygones be bygones, and supported Felton further by writing the forward to Beyond the Wand.

RELATED: Tom Felton Finally Admits He Lied About His Feelings for Emma Watson

“I didn’t even read it, to be honest with you,” Felton said. “I did once it was in there but I was just very grateful that she would even consider it. They were very touching words.”

Other people encouraged ‘Beyond the Wand’ too

Felton said he didn’t need Watson to encourage him to get personal. He was ready to go there anyway. But, Watson made sure he told the full story and remembered all the details. Once he got started, Felton had other supporters championing Beyond the Wand along the way.

I’m a bit of a writer so I write down all of these stories anyway. Compiling them all together was the tricky part. And making them have a full narrative, putting them to actual chronological timeline was tricky. The choice to bring in more about my own personal life afterwards wasn’t an attempt to preach or be any sort of self helpy. It was just more a case it was important to me that if the book’s about me, these chapters have to be written. It was only afterwards, it was other people who were encouraging. Lots of my friends, my family were very supportive of saying oh no, you have to put those chapters in. Tom Felton, Happy Sad Confused podcast 11/1/22

RELATED: Emma Watson Calls Her Relationship With ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Tom Felton ‘Far Deeper’ Than a Drunken Kiss