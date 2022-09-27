‘Harry Potter’: Rupert Grint Had to Leave Set Due to Laughter

Filming the Harry Potter movies wasn’t always a walk in the park. In addition to the staggering fame, the actors often had to deal with intense subject matter, brutal weather conditions, and more. In fact, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson all considered quitting the movies at certain points in the franchise. However, there were also plenty of moments on set that were filled with joy, laughter, and levity.

‘Harry Potter’ alum Rupert Grint | Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Rupert Grint developed a reputation for laughing on the set of the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

For Grint, there was no shortage of laughter on the set of the Harry Potter movies. In fact, the actor admitted that he’d often be overtaken with giggles during serious moments. His penchant for laughing while shooting the films actually earned him a nickname on set. While speaking with his fellow co-star, Tom Felton on Home Party, Grint reflected on laughing at inopportune moments.

RELATED: Emma Watson on Why She Got so Emotional With Rupert Grint at the ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion

“I remember on [Harry] Potter, it would always be the most inappropriate scenes,” Grint recalled. “Like Dumbledore’s funeral was a particularly bad one. For some reason, I found that absolutely hilarious. And yeah, once you start laughing, it’s very hard to stop. I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me ‘Go Again Grint’ because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times.”

The ‘Servant’ actor once had to leave the ‘Harry Potter’ set because he couldn’t control his laughter

But there was one scene that was even more amusing for Grint than Dumbledore’s funeral. In fact, the actor even had to leave the set because he simply couldn’t get his laughter under control. Fans will recall that in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1, Harry and Hermione share a kiss. Turns out Grint was so tickled by Watson and Radcliffe kissing that he had leave the premises.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Rupert Grint Got Cast as Ron Thanks to an Original Rap

“Rupert actually had to leave set, because he was laughing that much,” Radcliffe shared about Grint in an interview with ITV’s Daybreak Morning show, as reported by PEOPLE. Fortunately, Ron’s reaction to Harry and Hermione kissing didn’t actually require Grint’s presence on set because it was filmed separately.

Daniel Radcliffe made sure to tease Grint and Emma Watson about their kissing scene

Grint may have been overtaken with giggles during Harry and Hermione’s kissing scene, but it was Radcliffe who got the last laugh. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, it was Grint’s turn to kiss Watson. The pair already felt super uncomfortable about kissing one another and Radcliffe made sure to make the moment even more awkward.

“I did not make this better because I’ve been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d*** about this and was like, ‘I’m gonna come on set and watch you guys kiss,’” Radcliffe shared while filming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. “I’m sorry about that, guys.”

RELATED: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, & Rupert Grint Didn’t Hang Out When They Weren’t Filming ‘Harry Potter’

For their part, Watson and Grint seemed to forgive Radcliffe for their behavior. The Noah actor even explained that Radcliffe was hardly the only person lurking during her kiss with Grint. “Everyone wanted to be on set for it,” Watson said. “Cause everyone was like, ‘This is gonna be good, guys.’”

Clearly, there were some laughs on the set of Harry Potter movies despite the intense subject matter the films sometimes boasted. Grint certainly seemed to enjoy himself while filming.

RELATED: Emma Watson Had to Remind Herself to Keep Acting After Rupert Grint Wowed Her